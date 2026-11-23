The BBC's chilling new drama The Witch Farm brings one of Britain's most unsettling reported haunting cases to television, revisiting the terrifying experiences of a family who claimed their remote Welsh farmhouse was plagued by unexplained supernatural activity.

Starring Gabrielle Creevy and Michael Socha as Liz and Bill Rich, the four-part series explores the couple's experiences at Heol Fanog, an isolated property in the foothills of the Brecon Beacons. Their story began in 1989, when they moved into the farmhouse hoping to build a peaceful family life.

However, what initially appeared to be their dream home soon became the setting for years of disturbing incidents, including unexplained noises, strange apparitions and reports of physical attacks.

Written by Danny Robins, the drama draws on his BBC podcast of the same name, which investigated the family's extraordinary claims. But how much of the story is real, and what happened to the people who lived there?

Is 'The Witch Farm' Based on a True Story?

Yes. The Witch Farm is inspired by the real-life experiences reported by Bill and Liz Rich at Heol Fanog in Wales.

Robins became interested in their story after making his successful podcast The Battersea Poltergeist. He subsequently investigated the Rich family's experiences, speaking to Liz and other witnesses while exploring possible explanations for the alleged paranormal activity.

However, the television series is a dramatisation rather than a documentary. Although it draws on real people and reported events, some details have been adapted for television.

One notable difference concerns Bill's teenage son. In accounts of the real-life events, he is identified as Laurence, while the television adaptation changes his name to Jonathan, played by Lewin Lloyd.

What Happened at Heol Fanog Farmhouse?

In 1989, artist Bill and his pregnant Welsh partner, Liz, moved into Heol Fanog with Laurence, Bill's son from his previous marriage.

The isolated farmhouse initially seemed ideal for raising a family, but strange incidents reportedly began soon after their arrival.

Liz and Bill described hearing heavy footsteps running through the property, doors slamming without explanation and sudden changes in temperature. They also reported strong smells of sulphur and incense appearing inside the house.

One particularly unusual claim concerned the property's electricity meter, which allegedly spun rapidly during periods of paranormal activity. After just three months, the couple reportedly received an electricity bill of £750.

The family also reported a series of disturbing incidents involving their animals. According to their accounts, several pets died or disappeared, including a pig, a dog, two cats, a guinea pig and six goats.

The alleged encounters became increasingly frightening. Bill and Liz reported seeing shadowy figures and an elderly woman inside the farmhouse. Liz also described suffering unexplained scratches and injuries, as well as experiencing an incident in which she believed something was trying to drown her in the bath.

The couple sought help from spiritualists, mediums and religious figures. Despite numerous cleansing rituals and Catholic and Anglican blessings, they claimed the disturbances continued.

The family's account attracted considerable attention because of the number of reported incidents and the length of time they claimed the disturbances continued. Their experiences subsequently became the subject of Danny Robins' investigation, bringing the Heol Fanog story to a wider audience.

Why Did Bill and Liz Rich Leave the Farmhouse?

The family reportedly remained at Heol Fanog for seven years because they could not afford to move elsewhere.

Their experiences also placed considerable strain on their relationship and family life. Bill and Liz became concerned about Laurence's behaviour, which they described as increasingly aggressive and disturbing.

They eventually sent Laurence to boarding school, where, according to accounts of the family's experiences, his behaviour appeared to return to normal.

The couple finally managed to leave after Liz inherited money following her grandfather's death in 1996. They moved to Cowbridge and, according to their accounts, the unexplained activity stopped once they left the farmhouse.

Where Are Bill and Liz Rich Now?

Bill and Liz eventually separated after leaving Heol Fanog.

Bill died in 2016. Published accounts of the family's experiences have linked his death to alcohol-related health problems and state that he struggled with drinking both during and after their time at Heol Fanog.

Liz is believed to remain in Wales, although she keeps her exact location private. She has continued speaking about the family's experiences and worked with Robins during the development of his podcast and television adaptation.

The farmhouse also has a curious postscript. According to information shared during Danny Robins' investigation, the property's subsequent owners reportedly lived there without experiencing any paranormal activity.

Ultimately, whether Heol Fanog was genuinely haunted remains a matter of belief. The family's experiences have not established that supernatural forces were responsible, but their extraordinary account continues to fascinate audiences.

Whether audiences believe the Rich family's account or remain sceptical, the story of Heol Fanog continues to raise questions about fear, memory and the unexplained. The BBC adaptation gives viewers another opportunity to examine one of Britain's most talked-about alleged hauntings.

The Witch Farm brings that unsettling story to a new generation, exploring not only the alleged haunting but also the emotional toll it took on the people who lived through it.