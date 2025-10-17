Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding is shaping up to be one of the most star-studded events of the decade, and possibly even a royal affair. Reports claim that the pop superstar is considering inviting Prince William and Princess Kate for her big day.

Taylor Swift May Invite Prince William and Princess Kate to Her Wedding

The 35-year-old singer-songwriter, who announced her engagement to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 36, in August, is said to be finalising the guest list for what insiders are calling 'the wedding of all weddings'.

Swift has maintained a warm friendship with the Prince of Wales since they first met over a decade ago, and that relationship may soon extend into her upcoming nuptials.

A source told Star Magazine that Swift is one very canny operator in developing not just her fanbase but also ties with the future king, Prince William, over ten years ago. Insiders revealed that Swift and the royals have exchanged private letters and messages over the years. Reportedly, the pop star is also sending notes of encouragement to Princess Kate during her ongoing battle with cancer.

For Swift, her wedding will not just be a celebration of love, but also her way of thanking people who have supported her along the way. That includes people from all backgrounds, like the royal family.

Swift and Prince William's friendship famously began when they joined Jon Bon Jovi on stage for a surprise performance of Livin' on a Prayer at a 2013 charity gala.

Neither Kensington Palace nor Swift's representative has confirmed the invitation rumours. However, royal watchers say the couple's attendance would be fitting given their shared appreciation for philanthropy and public service. Billboard earlier reported that Swift has been quietly donating to food banks, organizations, and charities throughout her career.

What We Know So Far About Taylor Swift's Wedding Plans

During a recent appearance on the Graham Norton Show, Swift admitted that she's both excited and relaxed about wedding planning.

The popstar went on to remark that she only considered weddings as 'stressful' when there's a small number of guests and couples are forced to decide who makes the cut. She later shared that she doesn't plan on limiting her wedding guests.

Her comment hinted that the event will be a grand celebration, rather than an intimate gathering as fans have been speculating, making the rumour of royal attendance all the more believable.

Sources close to the couple have described the upcoming wedding as a 'fairytale with a Nashville heart', as Swift wants her wedding to reflect both her and Kelce's personalities.

The event will reportedly feature live performances from close musician friends and an extended guest list. Although no date has been announced, sources believe Swift and Kelce's wedding date could take place once Swift wraps up her The Life of a Showgirl era and Kelce's NFL season ends.

Swift and Kelce began dating in 2023 and have become one of pop culture's most-discussed couples. The two got engaged after 2 years of dating, with Kelce admitting that he had considered proposing much earlier in their relationship, per People.