British actress Hannah Waddingham has recalled losing out on acting roles because male co-stars had already been cast who were considerably shorter than her, years before her height became part of Rebecca Welton's imposing presence in Ted Lasso.

The 5ft 11in Emmy Award-winning actress said the problem occurred repeatedly during the first 15 years of her career, with casting teams telling her they liked her work but had already chosen a male lead who was around 5ft 8in.

That changed when she met Ted Lasso co-creator Jason Sudeikis about playing AFC Richmond owner Rebecca. Waddingham said she asked whether he would be comfortable with her wearing high heels, which can take her height to around 6ft 2in, and he encouraged her to do so. The decision helped make her height part of Rebecca's on-screen presence.

Waddingham Recalls Casting Struggles

Waddingham discussed her early career during an appearance on the Welcome to the Party podcast, describing her first 15 years in the industry as a period when her height could affect her opportunities.

She said she had 'suffered very much' because she was considered too tall for male actors who had already been cast. Waddingham said she rarely encountered discussions about casting her first and then finding a male actor whose height worked alongside hers.

She also spoke about what she sees as a wider difference in how women can be perceived when they speak with confidence or authority. During the interview, she said women can be labelled 'feisty' for expressing opinions in ways that might be viewed more favourably when done by a man.

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Waddingham said that if a man spoke the way she does publicly, he would be seen as 'speaking his mind.' She added that she did not want to make the issue confrontational, instead choosing to 'find the humour' in the difference.

Sudeikis Embraced Her Height

When Waddingham first met Sudeikis about Ted Lasso, she asked whether she could wear heels because she felt Rebecca needed an added sense of authority and distance, particularly during the first season.

Sudeikis agreed, according to Waddingham, telling her to 'knock yourself out.'

Casting director Theo Park has previously said Sudeikis wanted Rebecca to be tall and strong, as well as 'beautiful and glamorous,' and that Waddingham embodied what he was looking for in the role.

Waddingham has also said the show's fourth season includes a scene that highlights the height difference between characters, although she avoided discussing the details to prevent spoilers.

Rebecca Returns in Season 4

Waddingham is returning as Rebecca for the fourth season of Ted Lasso, which premiered on Apple TV on 5 August. The new season takes place three years after Ted returned to Kansas City and sees him return to Richmond to coach the newly formed Lady Greyhounds women's football team.

Rebecca is now focused on the success of the women's team, marking a significant change from the first season, when she hired Ted to coach the men's side as part of her attempt to damage the club after her divorce from Rupert.

The change gives Waddingham a different version of Rebecca to play, while her height remains a recognisable part of the character's on-screen presence. For Waddingham, a physical characteristic she said had once contributed to missed opportunities became part of the way Rebecca was established on screen.