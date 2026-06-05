Anthony Head, the British actor whose career spanned several decades across some of television's most beloved productions, has died at the age of 72. His daughters, actresses Emily and Daisy Head, confirmed in a statement on Friday that he passed away 'peacefully of complications due to pneumonia.'

'It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our extraordinary father, Anthony Head,' the pair said in their statement. The announcement comes just six months after the family suffered another devastating blow — the death of their mother, Sarah Fisher, who passed away at 61 in late 2025.

Buffy The Vampire star Anthony Head dies aged 72 just six months after tragically losing partner



A statement from his daughters, actresses Emily and Daisy Head, said: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our extraordinary father, Anthony Head.



“He passed… pic.twitter.com/g6L0iH8MHY — Grifty (@TheGriftReport) June 5, 2026

Two Losses, Six Months Apart

The double grief now facing Emily and Daisy has drawn an enormous wave of sympathy from fans and the wider entertainment world. Fisher's death was announced by the sisters in a Facebook post on 29 December 2025, in which they described it as something that 'came with very little warning' and was 'immensely shocking to us all.'

'We know how profoundly she has impacted the lives of so many, and we couldn't be more proud of the legacy she is leaving behind,' Emily and Daisy wrote at the time. Fisher, they noted, 'didn't want a funeral.' Now, just half a year later, the sisters find themselves mourning their father as well.

From Sunnydale to AFC Richmond

Head built his reputation over decades of distinguished screen work, most notably as Rupert Giles in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer,' the supernatural drama that ran from 1997 to 2003. His portrayal of the quietly steadfast Watcher earned him a devoted global fanbase and cemented his place in television history.

Later in his career, he reached a new generation of viewers through Apple TV+'s 'Ted Lasso,' the critically acclaimed comedy-drama that became a cultural touchstone. His range across both dramatic and comedic roles across such a lengthy career set him apart as one of Britain's most consistently admired character actors.

Emily and Daisy acknowledged as much in their statement, noting their father 'always considered himself incredibly lucky to have been able to work alongside such exceptionally talented people, in such wonderful productions, across a career that spanned several decades.'

Anthony Head, best known for TV roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Ted Lasso and Little Britain, dies aged 72 https://t.co/obPVwf7MdJ — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) June 5, 2026

'His Legacy Will Live On'

Despite their grief, the sisters drew comfort from knowing their father's work would endure. 'We know how dearly he will be missed by friends, colleagues, and fans of the shows he was in — he loved his job very much,' they wrote.

'How lucky we are to know we are able to watch him doing what he loved, even when he is no longer with us,' Emily and Daisy added. They closed their statement by asking that their privacy be 'respected at this difficult time.'

No memorial arrangements have been announced as of publication. This story is developing.

Anthony Head's passing marks the end of a remarkable chapter in British acting. Across 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' and 'Ted Lasso,' he left an imprint on two generations of television audiences. The loss, arriving so soon after his wife Sarah Fisher's death, underscores a period of profound grief for a family that has long been quietly embedded in the fabric of British cultural life.