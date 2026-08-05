Juno Temple has revealed she is officially married, quietly tying the knot with longtime partner Michal Szymanski sometime within the past two years while working on the hit series that made her a household name, 'Ted Lasso'. The Emmy-nominated actress, who plays Keeley Jones in the Apple TV+ comedy, delighted fans with the surprise announcement as she promoted the long-awaited Season 4.

Temple's revelation immediately sparked curiosity about the man she married. While the British actress has spent years in the spotlight thanks to roles in 'Ted Lasso', 'Fargo' and 'The Offer', Szymanski has largely stayed out of the public eye. However, his connection to the Apple TV+ series is closer than many fans realised.

Who Is Michal Szymanski?

Michal Szymanski is a Polish actor who has worked primarily in his home country's film and television industry. Unlike Temple, whose career has spanned Hollywood blockbusters and acclaimed television dramas, Szymanski has built a lower-profile acting career in Poland while maintaining a relatively private personal life.

Although he has occasionally accompanied Temple to red carpet events, he has rarely given interviews or shared details about his relationship with the actress. Their romance became public in 2022, when they attended the UK premiere of 'Top Gun: Maverick' together, and they have since appeared at several premieres and awards ceremonies.

Before the couple began dating, however, Szymanski had a very different role on the set of 'Ted Lasso'.

How Szymanski First Crossed Paths With Temple

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Temple revealed that she first met Szymanski during the production of 'Ted Lasso' Season 2 in 2021.

At the time, Szymanski was not working alongside Temple as a fellow cast member. Instead, he was employed as a driver for her co-star Hannah Waddingham, who plays AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton.

Temple explained that she was so conscious of the professional connection that she asked Waddingham for permission before pursuing a relationship with him.

'I asked Hannah if I could date him,' Temple recalled during a recent interview, prompting laughter from the cast. Waddingham happily approved, joking that Szymanski simply needed to 'look after my girl.' She later described the newlyweds as 'the greatest oxygen to each other in the universe.'

Temple also shared a light-hearted story about the early days of their romance, revealing that she and Szymanski relied on Waddingham to help keep their relationship under wraps while filming. The actress joked that the pair would secretly meet while pretending Waddingham's appointments were running late.

A Private Romance Turns Into Marriage

Despite appearing together at public events over the past four years, Temple and Szymanski have kept their relationship largely out of the headlines.

During the promotional tour for 'Ted Lasso' Season 4, Temple surprised some fans by casually announcing, 'I got married'. She confirmed the wedding took place sometime during the three-year gap between Seasons 3 and 4 but declined to reveal the exact date or location of the ceremony. She also shared that the couple have since bought a home together.

The announcement was met with applause from the 'Ted Lasso' cast, with Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Waddingham acknowledging the news during the interview.

Juno Temple's Life Beyond 'Ted Lasso'

Temple has enjoyed one of the busiest careers among the 'Ted Lasso' cast. After breaking through with films such as 'Atonement', 'The Dark Knight Rises', 'Killer Joe' and 'Maleficent', she earned recognition as Keeley Jones, receiving multiple Primetime Emmy Award nominations for her performance. She also appeared in 'The Offer' and the fifth season of 'Fargo'.

While Temple has been open about her love of acting, she has traditionally kept her personal life far more private. Before meeting Szymanski, she was in a long-term relationship with actor Michael Angarano, but since that relationship ended, she has rarely spoken publicly about her romantic life.

Now that the wedding is confirmed, fans have a clearer picture of the couple's relationship. What began as a meeting on the set of 'Ted Lasso' has become a marriage. As Temple returns to the Apple TV+ comedy for its latest chapter, she is also marking a new one in her life away from the cameras.