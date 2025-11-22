The tragic death of Wing Commander Namansh Syal during a Tejas display has painfully exposed the extreme cost of high-risk aerial manoeuvres. His fatal accident serves as a grave, national reminder of the inherent dangers and ultimate sacrifice sometimes demanded by the world of aerobatics.

Wing Commander Namansh Syal, an officer in the Indian Air Force, tragically died when the Tejas aircraft he was piloting crashed during an air demonstration at the Dubai Air Show on Friday. He leaves behind his wife, who also serves with the IAF, and their six-year-old daughter.

The Incident Details

The aircraft involved was a single-seat Light Combat Aircraft developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. According to sources cited by NDTV, the jet went down at approximately 2:10 p.m. local time. Footage of the incident suggests the pilot failed to pull out of a negative-G manoeuvre performed at low altitude—a movement central to the Tejas's air demonstration.

#Tejas pilot attempted to regain control and save the aircraft instead of saving his life. Aircraft's engine likely had a compressor stall due to sustained high G turns. Prayers with the family. pic.twitter.com/7NNJpXNYDu — Aditya Khullar (@AdityaKKhullar) November 21, 2025

NDTV reported that moments before the crash, the Tejas's wings appeared level, but by then, its vertical speed was excessive, leading to impact with the ground. The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Namansh Syal: The Man Behind the Controls

Syal was 34 years old and hailed from Patiyalkar village in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. PTI reported that he completed his schooling at Sainik School, Sujanpur Tira, located in the Hamirpur district. News reports indicate that Syal held the rank of Squadron Leader and was awaiting promotion.

His father, Jagarnath Syal, also served the nation, initially in the Indian Army's medical corps. According to news agency ANI, the elder Syal later transitioned to the education department, where he worked as a principal before his retirement.

A relative, cited by ANI, stated that Syal's parents are currently staying at the Sulur Air Force Station, located near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. Separately, his wife is currently in Kolkata attending a course.

A complex technical challenge defined Syal's final moments, and to understand the extreme risk inherent in such displays, we must examine the 'negative G manoeuvre' that the Tejas pilot attempted before the fatal impact.

The Mechanics of Risk

Although a full investigation is needed to determine the exact cause, footage from the air show suggested that the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas suddenly dropped in height. This occurred as the pilot attempted to level the jet after concluding the challenging loop manoeuvre, a negative G turn.

In aviation, Negative G-Force—often termed 'negative G'—describes forces acting on an aircraft and its contents that oppose the usual pull of gravity. As detailed in a GlobeAir report, these forces are typically encountered during aerobatic manoeuvres, rapid descent, or periods of significant turbulence.

On IAF’s Tejas fighter jet crash during Dubai air show, an eyewitness, Manoj Kumar Tuteja, says, "...it was performing a negative G manoeuvre...he was already pretty low at that point, and then he recovered and went straight into the ground...A huge fireball after that, and… pic.twitter.com/RFqBPFU6Ts — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 21, 2025

The report clarifies that Negative G is the force exerted on an object or person in the direction opposite to the direction of gravitational pull. In flight, this occurs when an aircraft rapidly accelerates downward or experiences a downward shift in velocity.

This movement causes the occupants to feel momentarily weightless or 'float' within the cockpit. Such negative G-forces are encountered during specific flight actions, including aerobatics, recovering from a dive, or steep descents, whenever the aircraft's downward acceleration exceeds the force of gravity.

If not handled correctly, negative G can cause a pilot to become disoriented or even lose consciousness, as blood tends to pool in the head. Consequently, pilots receive specialised training to effectively manage and reduce the impact of these negative G-forces during flight.

The Enduring Cost

Wing Commander Namansh Syal's death is a profound loss and a stark reminder of the sacrifices required to push the limits of aviation. While investigations continue into the exact mechanics of the crash, the incident underscores the intense risks these skilled pilots take every time they take to the sky to showcase the marvel of flight.