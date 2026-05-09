The nine women who claimed that Tennessee's abortion ban nearly killed them were finally preparing to testify in court after waiting almost three years. Then, just days before trial, the state abruptly pulled the brakes.

Now, the plaintiffs behind one of the country's most closely watched abortion lawsuits say Tennessee officials are trying to silence stories they believe expose the devastating consequences of the state's near-total abortion restrictions.

At the centre of the legal battle is Allie Phillips, a Tennessee mother who says she was forced to flee to New York for an abortion after doctors discovered her fetus had fatal abnormalities and warned continuing the pregnancy endangered her health.

'We will have our day in court,' Phillips vowed after the trial was halted.

The lawsuit, filed by the Center for Reproductive Rights in 2023, challenges Tennessee's abortion ban and argues the law is so vague that doctors are afraid to intervene until pregnant patients are on the verge of death.

Plaintiffs include women who suffered catastrophic pregnancy complications, developed dangerous infections, or carried nonviable pregnancies because hospitals feared violating state law.

Trial Halted at the Last Minute

The case was expected to begin 27 April 2026, but Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti invoked a newly enacted state law that blocks many lawsuits challenging state policies. The manoeuvre immediately stripped the court of jurisdiction and postponed proceedings indefinitely.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs accused state leaders of attempting to avoid public scrutiny. 'These women could have died without abortions,' attorney Nicolas Kabat of the Center for Reproductive Rights said, according to Ms. Magazine.

The case has become a flashpoint in the post-Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization era, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and allowed states to ban abortion.

Tennessee's law, which took effect in 2022, prohibits nearly all abortions except in limited medical emergencies. Critics argue the wording leaves physicians uncertain about when intervention is legally allowed.

'I Couldn't Wait for This Pregnancy to Kill Me' – Allie Phillips

Why an Abortion Was Necessary

Phillips has become one of the most visible faces of the lawsuit. During a 20-week scan, she learned her fetus suffered from severe developmental abnormalities and would not survive outside the womb. Doctors warned the pregnancy also posed serious risks to her health if the fetus died in utero.

Unable to legally obtain an abortion in Tennessee, Phillips travelled to New York for care. By the time she arrived, she learned the fetus had already died, increasing the risk of infection and complications.

'I couldn't wait for this pregnancy to kill me,' Phillips said.

Another plaintiff, Nicole Blackmon, reportedly could not afford to leave the state for treatment after learning her fetus had fatal abnormalities. According to court filings, she later delivered a stillborn baby after months of worsening medical complications.

A Battle Far from Over

The plaintiffs say they will continue appealing the decision and fighting to revive the trial.

Phillips is also advocating for what she calls 'Miley's Law,' named after the daughter she lost, which would create clearer medical exceptions for fatal fetal diagnoses under Tennessee law.

For abortion-rights advocates, the cancelled trial has become symbolic of a broader national struggle over reproductive healthcare, medical autonomy, and whether women harmed by abortion bans will get the chance to publicly tell their stories.

'This is about protecting families,' Phillips said. 'I'm not going anywhere.'