Footage of a House oversight hearing in which a witness told Rep. Lauren Boebert that Fauci's NIAID funded over 90 per cent of all NIH animal experiments using human foetal tissue has resurfaced on social media.

The clip originates from a February 2025 session of the House Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation, where Boebert questioned Justin Goodman, Senior Vice President of the White Coat Waste Project, about the use of taxpayer money to fund experiments implanting human foetal tissue into laboratory animals.

Goodman's responses drew significant attention at the time and have continued to recirculate online, drawing renewed interest as the Trump administration's January 2026 ban on NIH foetal tissue funding brought the issue back into public focus.

Boebert's Challenge and Goodman's On-the-Record Reply

Speaking from a prepared list of NIAID expenditures, Boebert raised the issue of foetal tissue being implanted into laboratory animals as part of taxpayer-funded research conducted abroad. 'We have also sent billions of taxpayer dollars to unaccountable labs in China and other foreign countries to implant aborted baby parts into lab animals,' Boebert said from the committee floor, according to the official congressional hearing record. She then asked Goodman directly: 'Have you heard of that sort of research?'

BOEBERT: "Implant aborted baby parts into lab animals? Have you heard of that sort of research?"



GOODMAN: "We did an analysis showing that over 90% of experiments using human fetal tissue & putting them in animals were funded by Fauci's NIAID." pic.twitter.com/Ntanh2VAn3 — redpillbot (@redpillb0t) May 5, 2026

Goodman confirmed it. 'Yeah. We did an analysis a few years ago showing that over 90 per cent of experiments using human foetal tissue and putting them in animals were funded by Fauci's NIAID,' he replied, referencing WCW's internal review of publicly available federal grant data. Boebert followed up by asking where institutions obtained the foetal tissue. Goodman answered: 'A lot of it is happening at colleges and universities that have affiliated hospitals that perform that procedure.'

On the question of Fauci's personal involvement, Goodman went further. 'Dr Fauci ran NIAID from 1984 to 2022, and when he left at the end of 2022 it had a $6.5 billion budget,' Goodman said during earlier questioning. 'He was not just a paper pusher. He was personally involved in animal experimentation, experimenting on monkeys, giving them HIV-like viruses until the day he left NIH. He was the lead investigator on grants that were funded by taxpayers to do that.'

White Coat Waste's Data Behind the 90 Per Cent Claim

The figure Goodman cited at the hearing derives from a White Coat Waste Project investigation, which found that 89 per cent of all NIH-funded foetal tissue experiments involved animal testing. A separate 2022 Fox News report citing WCW data found that 79.6 per cent of NIH's entire budget for foetal tissue research came from NIAID.

WCW's updated analysis, published in September 2025 and detailed on its official project blog, identified 17 active NIH-funded human foetal tissue grants that received a combined $21,755,292 in 2024. Sixteen of those 17 grants funded animal experiments.

Many of the studies paid for the creation of so-called 'BLT mice,' animals implanted with pieces of bone marrow, liver, and thymus from aborted human foetuses, with some grants approved under Fauci and funded through June 2026.

The first Trump administration banned new foetal tissue research funding in 2019, cutting NIH spending on these experiments from £86.5 million ($109 million) in that year to £41.9 million ($53 million) by 2024. The Biden administration reversed that ban in 2021 at the urging of research institutions and universities. WCW described the reversal as a direct factor in the continued expansion of the programme.

University of Pittsburgh and Documented Foetal Tissue Experiments

Among the most extensively documented cases is the University of Pittsburgh, which WCW and the Centre for Medical Progress allege obtained foetal specimens from procedures performed at the affiliated Magee-Women's Hospital, with tissue stored at the university's Health Sciences Tissue Bank. In 2021, CMP founder David Daleiden testified before the Pennsylvania House Health Committee about the relationship between Planned Parenthood and Pitt, alleging that aborted babies were scalped and that skin was grafted onto the backs of rats and mice.

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A research paper published in the Nature journal shows human hair growing from mice used in experiments supported by NIAID grants, one worth £1.19 million ($1.50 million) and another worth £340,800 ($430,270). The paper's 'Ethical Approval' section states that all protocols were reviewed and approved by Pitt's Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee and adhered to NIH guidelines for housing and care of laboratory animals.

Separate Freedom of Information Act documents, cited in press releases by the Centre for Medical Progress, confirm the existence of a federal law enforcement investigation into the NIH-funded programme at Pitt. Complaints were also filed against Stanford University over experiments that allegedly used fingers and skin from aborted foetuses to regenerate human cartilage in mice, without disclosing the taxpayer funding behind the research.