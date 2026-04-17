A jury has been moved to tears by the haunting final words of seven-year-old Athena Strand as she repeatedly asked her abductor Are you a kidnapper?' during a harrowing sentencing hearing.

The audio, captured inside a delivery van, records the child's desperate attempt to understand her fate after being snatched from her Texas driveway in November 2022.

Former FedEx driver Tanner Horner, 34, has already entered a guilty plea to capital murder and aggravated kidnapping. The case is in its sentencing phase in Wise County, where jurors must decide between life in prison and the death penalty.

Courtroom observers described a scene of total devastation as the Athena Strand audio transcript was played, showing the child's confusion and fear.

Horner sat motionless as the recording revealed he told the girl she was 'really pretty' before threatening her to stay silent. This murder case has reached a critical turning point as the prosecution presents the most visceral evidence of the child's final moments.

Chilling Audio From The Delivery Van Surveillance Audio

The jury heard the Are you a kidnapper audio during a week of intense testimony, and the recording shows Horner attempting to keep the girl calm while he drove her away from her family home.

Athena is heard crying for her mother and asking her abductor 'Where are you taking me?' and 'Are you a kidnapper?' in a small, trembling voice. These Athena Strand's final moments provide a window into the terror she faced before she was smothered and strangled.

Horner's voice is also audible on the tape. He told the child, 'You're really pretty, you know that?' and warned her that she would be hurt if she screamed. Prosecutors say this proves the abduction was a calculated act of violence. At the start of the recording, Horner is heard instructing the child not to scream, warning her that she would be hurt if she did not comply.

Inside The Courtroom: Jurors And Family Break Down

NEW: Prosecutor appears to suggest there is DNA evidence that 7-year-old Athena Strand, who was killed by a FedEx driver, was s*xually assaulted by him.



Tanner Horner is accused of abducting the girl from her home before strangling her to her death.



"We have DNA. Not only do we... https://t.co/5Isx4CapxO pic.twitter.com/gnDXK47XHa — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 8, 2026

The emotional impact of the recording was immediate and severe. Reports from inside the courtroom describe jurors sobbing as the audio played, with some visibly unable to continue watching or listening.

Family members of Athena were also present for portions of the proceedings, with several reportedly leaving the courtroom as the recording was played.

Before the audio began, the judge issued a final warning to those present, advising that anyone who could not hear the evidence should leave immediately.

The courtroom atmosphere was described as deeply tense, with the judge emphasising the disturbing nature of what the jury was about to hear.

The presentation of the audio has become one of the most emotionally charged moments of the trial, underscoring the brutality of the case and its lasting impact on those present.

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How the Abduction Unfolded

Evidence presented in court outlines how Horner, while delivering a package, encountered Athena outside her home and ultimately placed her into his vehicle.

Court testimony indicates that she initially walked near the truck before Horner lifted her inside.

Once inside, prosecutors say the vehicle's internal camera was covered, leaving only audio to capture what followed.

The recording is understood to document an extended period of distress, including crying, shouting, and physical struggle sounds.

Prosecutors have argued that Horner's claim of accidental involvement is false, stating instead that the abduction was deliberate and violent from the outset.

Evidence Of Aggression In The FedEx Driver Kidnapping Case

While Horner previously claimed he struck Athena with his truck by accident and panicked, the delivery van surveillance audio tells a different story. Prosecutors showed that Horner intentionally covered the van's internal cameras to hide his actions.

Forensic testimony confirmed that Athena suffered blunt force trauma to her head and chest. A zigzag tread pattern from a shoe was visible on her face, suggesting she had been pinned down during the struggle.

The Tanner Horner sentencing trial has also introduced digital evidence. Jurors saw Horner's search history, which showed he looked for photos of 'missing girl' posters and news reports while Athena's body was still hidden.

He later pleaded guilty to capital murder and aggravated kidnapping. The jury is now tasked with deciding whether the severity of the crime warrants the death penalty or life imprisonment without parole.

Tanner Horner talking about what he did with 7 year old Athena Strand. This was very difficult to watch 😭 pic.twitter.com/2zuGTtrjwP — Oluwatimileyin✨🦋 (@Timmysofine) April 17, 2026

Emotional Testimony From The Strand Family

Maitlyn Gandy, Athena's mother, took the stand this week to face her daughter's killer. She described the seven-year-old as a girl who loved Barbies, unicorns, and her cowgirl boots.

Jacob Strand, Athena's father, followed with an emotional plea for the jury to reach the right decision. He recalled his final hug with his daughter just moments before she was taken from their property.

The child abduction sentencing has also featured testimony from two women who accused Horner of sexual assault when they were minors. This testimony is intended to show a pattern of predatory behaviour that extends back years.

The High Stakes Of This Texas Death Penalty Trial

The sentencing phase is expected to continue for several days. The jury has already viewed hours of interrogation footage where Horner admitted to trying to break the child's neck.

Horner's defence team has argued that he has Autism Spectrum Disorder, which they claim reduces his moral blameworthiness. They are urging the jury to choose life without parole instead of execution.

However, the impact of the audio recording has been profound. For many in the courtroom, the image of a child asking her abductor if he was a kidnapper remains the most haunting piece of evidence in this Texas death penalty trial.

For jurors, the recording of a child repeatedly asking a simple question—'Are you a kidnapper?'—has become the defining moment of the proceedings, a haunting reminder of the final minutes of a little life cut short.