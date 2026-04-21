Rebel Wilson has been branded a 'bully' on the first day of the Rebel Wilson defamation trial in Sydney's Federal Court, with lawyers for her co-star Charlotte MacInnes accusing the Aussie actress of 'slagging' her client online to advance a separate dispute with the film's producers. The Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids star is defending the lawsuit brought by MacInnes, the lead actress in her directorial debut musical The Deb.

MacInnes claims a series of Instagram posts by Wilson falsely suggested she had confided in her about feeling uncomfortable around producer Amanda Ghost before withdrawing the allegation to secure career advantages, including a lead role in another production and a record deal. The nine-day hearing, which is being streamed on YouTube, began on Monday 20 April 2026. MacInnes is seeking aggravated damages above the standard cap of £265,300 ($358,700).

Instagram Posts Fuel the Defamation Claims

The case centres on four posts Wilson published on her Instagram account with more than 11 million followers between 2024 and 2025. In one from September 2024, she is alleged to have claimed MacInnes changed her story after being cast by Ghost in a stage show and receiving a record deal.

In a Page Six article, the 25-year-old denies ever making the complaint to Wilson and says the posts have seriously harmed her reputation for integrity and honesty. Court documents allege Wilson failed to seek verification from MacInnes before posting despite knowing no complaint had been made.

Wilson's barrister Dauid Sibtain countered that MacInnes had lied by denying the conversation in an BBC article 'to ensure her career as an actress and musician progressed by appeasing Ms Ghost'. The Deb, a musical Wilson also stars in, premiered in Australia this month but wider distribution has been blocked by the legal disputes.

Co-star's Barrister Brands Wilson a 'Bully'

In a robust opening, MacInnes' barrister Sue Chrysanthou SC labelled Wilson a 'bully'. 'This is how this bully, apparently this saviour of women, the protector of the harassed, responds,' she said.

The description echoes earlier court filings from the film's producers, including Ghost, who in their own defamation action called Wilson 'a bully who will disregard the interests of others to promote her own'.

It also emerged that Wilson took out defamation insurance with QBE in March 2024 after a dispute over writing credits on the film she directed and starred in.

Social Media Brings Intense Scrutiny

The Rebel Wilson defamation trial has gripped social media. A verified Instagram reel posted on the day of the hearing showed Wilson arriving at court, underscoring the public nature of the clash with her co-star.

Another Instagram post from a verified news outlet explained how the posts implied MacInnes had lied when she denied discussing harassment or inappropriate behaviour by producers on The Deb. Wilson praised the film as she entered court, but the legal battles have overshadowed its release.

As the case continues this week, with MacInnes and her wife expected to give evidence next week, the proceedings are expected to explore further the instances where Wilson has been branded a 'bully' by those involved with her directorial debut. The outcome could influence her future projects in the industry. The Rebel Wilson defamation trial is one of several legal actions involving the production, as the latest facts from the Sydney courtroom emerge.