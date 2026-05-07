A British woman has shared the harrowing moment she witnessed inside a Texas death chamber viewing room, watching her new husband take his final breath. Tiana Krasniqi, a 31-year-old British human rights law graduate, screamed 'I love you' as her husband, James Broadnax, was executed by lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas, despite a desperate, high-profile campaign to spare his life.

In a video circulating online, Krasniqi recalled the traumatic final moments of the execution, sharing that she watched her husband's lips 'going blue' as the lethal drug took effect. The 37-year-old was pronounced dead on Thursday, 30 April 2026, after the US Supreme Court rejected his eleventh-hour appeals. Broadnax maintained his innocence to the end, using his final statement to apologise to the victims' families while asserting that the state of Texas was making a fatal error.

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James Broadnax's Conviction

Broadnax was sentenced to death in 2009 for his role in the 2008 robbery and fatal shooting of music producers Matthew Butler, 28, and Stephen Swan, 26, outside a recording studio in Garland, Texas. Though Broadnax initially confessed to being the sole shooter during television interviews while heavily intoxicated on PCP and marijuana shortly after his arrest at age 19, his legal team spent years arguing that this confession was false.

His lawyers highlighted that DNA testing failed to find Broadnax's DNA on the trigger or grip of the murder weapon, pointing instead to his cousin and codefendant, Demarius Cummings.

The case gained international attention in its final weeks when Cummings, who is serving life without parole, released a sworn affidavit and video confession admitting that he, not Broadnax, had pulled the trigger. In the video, Cummings stated: 'I'm really gonna tell it like it's supposed to be told, that it was me, that I was the killer.'

As reported by The Texas Tribune, the execution went ahead after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles and the US Supreme Court rejected the defence's appeals regarding the new confession, jury bias, and the prosecution's controversial use of teenage rap lyrics written by Broadnax to argue his future dangerousness.

Tiana Krasniqi Shares Husband's Execution Moments

The execution occurred just over two weeks after Krasniqi and Broadnax were married behind a glass partition on Texas death row on 14 April 2026.

What was meant to be a fairytale union ended in trauma, as Krasniqi stood inches from the glass inside the execution chamber, witnessing the rapid effects of the lethal dose of pentobarbital.

As reported by the New York Post, Krasniqi leaned against the death chamber window with her arms spread wide, screaming her final declarations of love as she watched as her husband lose his life.

In a video shared on social media, Krasniqi shared her husband's final moments. 'I saw him, strapped in a gurney – obviously his arms were out, and on his arm, I saw the IV. He has two IVs.'

NEW: The wife of James Broadnax, the man who was executed last week for killing two Christian music producers, describes the moment he was executed by lethal injection.



Stephen Swan and Matthew Butler were shot and robbed in 2008 in Dallas.



Broadnax admitted to the murders… https://t.co/k4KFyZAopk pic.twitter.com/wSSjchUqwe — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 6, 2026

She said that after Broadnax said his final statement to the victim's family, the 37-year-old kept saying, 'I love you, queen, don't give up.' She added, 'I think it was a space in a minute, whereas he is facing me on the right side, his head jacked up, and he groaned so loud, and he dropped his head, and he closed his eyes.'

'I was screaming, "Open your eyes. I love you, I'm sorry, I was supposed to stop this."' She recalled being told that they needed to wait 20 minutes until he died. 'In that moment, I saw his lips going blue, and blue, and blue. And his face is going blue. His veins are starting to appear. You can see that he is suffocating or going into a cardiac arrest, I'm not sure.'

The doctor checked his pulse, and the 37-year-old was pronounced dead at 6:47 pm. She also shared that she was instructed not to touch Broadnax, especially his arm, because 'it's dangerous and the poison might still be there.'

During his final words, Broadnax addressed the families of his victims, stating: 'I prayed to God for your forgiveness. Despite what you think about me, I hope to God that prayer was answered. But no matter what you think about me, Texas got it wrong. I'm innocent, the facts of my case should speak for itself period.'