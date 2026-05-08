An Atlanta rapper accused of shooting an 18-year-old multiple times on a Florida beach allegedly continued his night by performing at a nightclub just hours after the violence, according to investigators.

Authorities say 26-year-old Donald Anderson, who performs under the name Jayy Wick, was arrested in connection with an April 25 shooting in Panama City Beach that left a teenager seriously injured. Anderson now faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

Jayy Wick Went on to Perform at a Club After the Murder

The case has drawn widespread attention online because investigators allege the rapper carried on with a scheduled club performance after the shooting, appearing publicly at what was promoted as a 'Bday Weekend' event later that same night.

According to the Bay County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of gunfire on the beach and found the 18-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A security guard working nearby reportedly heard the shots and rushed to help the wounded teenager before emergency responders arrived.

Investigators have not publicly disclosed what led to the shooting or whether Anderson knew the victim before the incident. Officials also have not released details about the victim's current medical condition.

Jayy Wick Fled the Scene But Did Not Hide

Authorities say Anderson fled the scene immediately after the shooting. But rather than leaving the area quietly, police allege he continued with his evening plans and performed at a nightclub event while investigators were still searching for the suspect.

'After opening fire, Anderson fled the scene and continued his night as if nothing happened'the sheriff's office said in a statement quoted by local media.

Anderson had built a growing online following through his music career and reportedly amassed millions of streams across music platforms. His 2025 track "Pork Chop Sammich" helped raise his profile in Atlanta's rap scene and earned him more than 500,000 Spotify followers, according to reports.

Wanted Rapper Found in Atlanta

Law enforcement officials tracked Anderson to Atlanta, where he was ultimately arrested. Authorities said investigators recovered a firearm during the arrest, though police have not confirmed whether it was connected to the shooting on the beach.

The rapper is currently awaiting extradition back to Florida. The sheriff's office issued a strongly worded warning following the arrest, saying violent offenders would be aggressively pursued regardless of their public profile or social media fame.

"If you think you can come to Bay County, commit violent crimes, and walk away, you're wrong," the department said in a statement. "It does not matter who you are, where you're from, or why you're here."

No attorney for Anderson has publicly commented on the allegations, and it remains unclear whether he has entered a plea. Court records related to the case had not yet been released publicly as of Thursday.

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives continue reviewing evidence and interviewing witnesses who were on the crowded beach during the shooting.