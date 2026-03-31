A Tennessee grandmother spent more than five months in jail after police used AI facial recognition technology to link her to crimes in North Dakota, a state she says she has never visited. Angela Lipps, 50, was arrested in her home state in July 2025 after a warrant was issued in Fargo over alleged bank fraud and identity misuse.

The arrest has raised questions about the accuracy and oversight of AI tools in law enforcement. Lipps remained in custody for months before being extradited, and prosecutors eventually dismissed the charges after evidence showed she was in Tennessee during the crimes.

How the Arrest Occurred

Police in Fargo, North Dakota, relied on facial recognition technology provided by the neighbouring West Fargo Police Department. West Fargo police used Clearview AI, a platform with a database of billions of photos sourced from the internet, including social media. Clearview AI reportedly identified Lipps as a potential suspect based on a photo from a fake ID used in a West Fargo fraud case.

West Fargo police shared the report with Fargo authorities but did not have sufficient evidence to file charges. Fargo detectives assumed the report included surveillance images, which was not the case. Officials later acknowledged this misstep contributed to Lipps being wrongly identified.

Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski confirmed that his department does not operate its own facial recognition system. He said reliance on the neighbouring AI tool and gaps in investigative procedures were part of the errors that led to Lipps' arrest.

Read more Anthropic Unveils AI-Driven Online Espionage Plot, But Meta's AI Expert Disagrees Anthropic Unveils AI-Driven Online Espionage Plot, But Meta's AI Expert Disagrees

Timeline of Extradition and Legal Proceedings

A North Dakota judge signed a warrant for Lipps' arrest on 1 July 2025. She was detained in Tennessee on 14 July and spent over three months in a local jail before extradition. Tennessee authorities did not notify North Dakota officials of her custody until October.

Once in Fargo, Lipps was assigned a lawyer who produced bank records showing she had been in Tennessee during the dates of the alleged fraud. On 12 December, the State's Attorney's Office was informed of this evidence, and on 23 December the charges were dismissed without prejudice. Lipps was released on Christmas Eve.

However, according to a statement Lipps' lawyers sent to CNN, 'The trauma, loss of liberty, and reputational damage cannot be easily fixed.' They added that 'Angela's lengthy detention was unnecessary and should have been avoided with a proper investigation by law enforcement.'

Police Acknowledgement of Errors

Chief Zibolski confirmed that the investigation contained 'a couple of errors' and announced changes to prevent future incidents. Fargo police will no longer rely on information from West Fargo's AI system and will submit all facial recognition results to the Investigations Division commander for monthly review.

'It's their own system – we don't know how it's run or how it's overseen,' said Fargo Police Department chief Dave Zibolski.

The department also plans to improve communication with state authorities regarding arrests on out-of-state warrants and to participate in additional training with the North Dakota State and Local Intelligence Center.

Police Response and Accountability Measures

Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski said the department has not yet issued an apology to Angela Lipps, citing ongoing uncertainty over who may have been involved in the fraud cases. He noted that investigators must carefully review a wide network of potential suspects to determine responsibility.

The chief added that disciplinary measures for officers involved in the investigation are still under consideration. He emphasised that staff members are reportedly upset over the incident, as they take pride in thorough investigative work and do not wish to see anyone detained unnecessarily.

Zibolski also said the State's Attorney's Office is interested in participating in training on facial recognition technology with the North Dakota State and Local Intelligence Center, to gain a better understanding of how such tools are used in investigations and prosecutions.