One hundred days after 84‑year‑old Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her home in the Catalina Foothills area of Tucson, Arizona, investigators have still not named a suspect, and the public has heard virtually nothing new about the case, which has gripped viewers because she is the mother of Today co‑anchor Savannah Guthrie.

Yet a retired FBI agent now argues that the silence around the Nancy Guthrie investigation is less a sign of failure than a calculated decision by detectives trying to keep any potential abductor off guard.

Why The Nancy Guthrie Investigation Has Gone Quiet

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has not held a live press briefing on the Nancy Guthrie investigation since 5 February. In the vacuum, speculation has flourished, fuelled by frustrated viewers and a rolling cycle of cable true‑crime segments.

Former FBI agent Scott Augenbaum, however, told CBS affiliate KOLD‑TV that from his experience, the lack of official updates is usually a 'deliberate and strategic' choice.

'There are primary case agents that their sole responsibility is to see this case through,' he said, insisting that the absence of press conferences does not automatically mean the case has stalled.

In his view, investigators may be working extensively behind the scenes while choosing not to show their hand.

Augenbaum, who is not part of the investigation, went further in explaining the logic. 'We're probably not going to really hear much until somebody is indicted. You don't want to tip off the hands of the suspect. If the suspect's out there now, you don't even want them to think anything is going on.'

Authorities have confirmed that advanced DNA testing and video analysis are still under way at laboratories across the United States, even as formal briefings have stopped. According to officials, a private forensic lab in Florida sent a hair sample collected in the case to the FBI for more advanced testing in April.

As of writing, nothing in the public record indicates whose hair that might be, and, as with so much in this case, nothing is confirmed yet.

DNA, Technology And A 'Hail Mary' In The Nancy Guthrie Case

The hair sample has become a rare sliver of visible hope in the Nancy Guthrie case. Genetic genealogist CeCe Moore told NewsNation's Brian Entin that new technology could prove decisive, even though the sample reportedly has no root attached, which traditionally makes DNA work harder.

'Now we just have to hope that it is the person or persons—one of the persons—who kidnapped Nancy,' Moore said, describing the analysis of the rootless hair as 'kind of a Hail Mary.' After 100 days, she suggested, investigators are pressing every possible advantage. Yet she also cautioned that processing such DNA could take months.

Entin, who hosts Brian Entin Investigates, devoted a recent episode titled Another twist in Nancy Guthrie investigation—are they really getting closer? Day 100 to parsing the latest turns. He noted that tips continue to come in and that teams are 'working all day, every day, tracking down every possible tip', based on what his sources have told him. But those same sources, he said, do not share the optimism recently expressed by the local sheriff.

Conflicting Signals From Officials On Nancy Guthrie Search

The most striking crack in the public narrative came in a brief, awkward exchange caught on camera. On 8 May, a Fox News Digital reporter stopped Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos outside his office, asked about the 100‑day mark in the Nancy Guthrie investigation and pressed him on whether deputies were any closer to solving the case.

'We are,' Nanos replied, nodding and adding that things were going 'really great' before getting into his Corvette and driving away.

Meanwhile, Entin told viewers he found the remark 'interesting', as his own sources 'sadly, have been telling me that they are not much closer in terms of solving the case'. To his ear, there is a gap between the public reassurances and the private assessments of people working the file.

He was careful, though, not to claim the case is cold. 'It's not a cold case,' he said, stressing that there are still 'thousands and thousands of tips' being checked. A single hot lead or DNA hit, he noted, could 'literally change in a second' the outlook on the investigation.

Beyond the hunt for the person behind Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, the case has now triggered a political backlash. FBI Director Kash Patel has publicly criticised the Pima County Sheriff's Department, suggesting it was slow to involve federal agents and questioning the decision to route evidence initially to a Florida lab rather than the FBI's own facility at Quantico.

In turn, Sheriff Nanos has insisted that both his office and the Guthrie family notified the FBI promptly, and that the outside lab and Quantico have worked closely together from the outset.

Read more Ex-FBI Profiler Breaks Down the Nancy Guthrie Case: Suspect Revealed a Tattoo and 'Bumbled' the Entire Abduction Ex-FBI Profiler Breaks Down the Nancy Guthrie Case: Suspect Revealed a Tattoo and 'Bumbled' the Entire Abduction

That dispute has drawn in Arizona's acting attorney general, who has tried to clarify the extent of any 'friction' between agencies. Local officials on the Pima County Supervisors Board have meanwhile pushed to remove Nanos from office, turning the search for an 84‑year‑old grandmother into a test of competence and trust in law enforcement.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her Tucson home on the evening of 31 January 2026. Her family reported her missing the following day. Within days, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said they believed she had been taken from the property against her will at around 2.30am on 1 February, and the case shifted from a missing‑person search to a suspected abduction.

The FBI released images of a masked man on her front porch, and Savannah Guthrie announced a $1 million (around £770,000) reward, later reported as having risen to more than that as other donors came forward. Even with hundreds of tips, the mystery has only deepened.