Pima County Sheriff's Department has come under scrutiny after a brief social media update reading 'Update: Nancy has been located' sparked widespread confusion online, with many initially believing it referred to missing Today Show co-host Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie.

The post, which offered no surname or additional context, quickly circulated across platforms amid ongoing national attention on the high-profile missing person case. It was later clarified that the message referred to a separate case involving 82-year-old Nancy Radakovich, who had recently been reported missing in Arizona and was found safe.

Confusion Over Missing 'Nancy'

The confusion began when the Pima County Sheriff's Department posted a missing vulnerable adult flyer for Nancy Radakovich on 17 April, overlaid with the word 'located'. The accompanying caption simply stated 'Update: Nancy has been located'.

Given the ongoing public interest in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, which has remained unresolved for nearly three months, many social media users mistakenly assumed the update referred to her case. The lack of a surname in the caption amplified the misunderstanding, with the post rapidly gaining traction before clarification was issued.

Clarification Confirms Case Relates to Nancy Radakovich

Authorities later confirmed that the update referred to Nancy Radakovich, an 82-year-old woman who had been reported missing on 16 April 2026. She was last seen leaving her known location in a silver Toyota Avalon before being safely located shortly afterwards.

Radakovich was classified as a vulnerable adult in the initial missing person report. Law enforcement confirmed she was found alive, and the update was intended to signal her recovery. However, the absence of identifying details in the original post contributed to the widespread misinterpretation online.

Ongoing Search for Nancy Guthrie Continues

The case of Nancy Guthrie, 84, remains active, with authorities continuing efforts to locate her following her disappearance from her suburban Tucson home nearly three months ago. The case has drawn significant national attention, partly due to public appeals from her daughter, broadcast journalist Savannah Guthrie.

Law enforcement agencies, including federal authorities, have reportedly followed multiple leads. While the circumstances of her disappearance have not been fully confirmed, reports have suggested an abduction. Despite ongoing searches and public appeals, no confirmed sightings or breakthroughs have been announced.

Public Reaction Highlights Risks of Unclear Messaging

The sheriff's department's social media post prompted criticism from some users who said the wording was misleading in light of the high-profile nature of the Guthrie case. 'I LITERALLY THOUGHT THIS WAS NANCY GUTHRIE. THE WAY MY HEART JUST DROPPED!' said one user. 'Did yall think before you posted just "Nancy" so it'd show up on everyone's feed?' added another.

Others acknowledged the importance of reporting a successful recovery but argued that clearer communication was needed to avoid confusion.

The incident has also highlighted how quickly misinformation or assumptions can spread on social media when official updates lack detail, particularly in cases involving missing persons. Within hours, the post had been widely shared and discussed before clarification distinguished between the two separate cases.

Missing Person Updates Under Increased Scrutiny

The situation underscores the sensitivity surrounding missing person alerts and the importance of precise communication from law enforcement agencies. In this instance, two unrelated cases involving individuals named Nancy converged in public perception, leading to widespread misunderstanding.

As of now, Nancy Radakovich has been safely located and is no longer listed as missing. Meanwhile, the search for Nancy Guthrie continues, with authorities maintaining active efforts and encouraging any relevant information from the public to assist ongoing investigations.