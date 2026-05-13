Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has insisted investigators are closing in on a suspect in the disappearance of 84‑year‑old Nancy Guthrie in Tucson, Arizona, more than 100 days after she vanished from her home in the Catalina Foothills. In a fresh update, the sheriff said he believes 'we will make an arrest' in the high‑profile case, even as he admitted his office is deliberately withholding information from the public to 'protect our case'.

For context, Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today show co‑anchor Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on 1 February from her long‑time home north of Tucson. The night before, security footage is said to have captured a masked figure on her porch tampering with a doorbell camera. Blood was reportedly found on the porch, and investigators quickly concluded she had likely been abducted.

A Bitcoin ransom demand followed, the family put up a $1 million reward, and the FBI later added a $100,000 incentive. More than three months on, there has been no arrest and no confirmed sighting.

Speaking to local station KOLD News 13 on Monday, 11 May, Sheriff Nanos stressed that his department, working with the FBI, is still actively pursuing leads.

'I believe, at some point in time, we will make an arrest on this case,' he said. 'And whoever that individual is, that individual will have a right to a fair and impartial trial.'

He added that his office and federal agents were 'not going to give up on it just because it's been 100 days.'

Pressed on whether key information was being kept from the public, Nanos did not hedge.

'Yes, absolutely there are,' he replied. 'But it's not done because we gotta keep it secret. It's done because we've got to protect our case.'

That tension between public transparency and investigative secrecy has become a defining feature of the Nancy Guthrie case. Families and neighbours want regular, detailed briefings. Detectives, unsurprisingly, do not.

Read more What Happened to Nancy Guthrie? Sheriff Hints at Solving the 100-Day Mystery What Happened to Nancy Guthrie? Sheriff Hints at Solving the 100-Day Mystery

Nancy Guthrie Case Now Shadowed By Coordination Questions

The news came after a bruising week for the sheriff, who has faced renewed criticism over how his office has worked with federal authorities and other county officials on the Nancy Guthrie investigation.

On Tuesday, Pima County Assessor Suzanne Droubie told The Arizona Republic that Nanos called her in February after technicians in her property‑records office shared data with the FBI at the bureau's request. Droubie said the sheriff appeared unhappy that her staff had cooperated so quickly.

'It was inferred that we were creating a lot of additional work for the sheriff's department,' she said, describing the call as leaving her feeling reprimanded, even though Nanos eventually acknowledged she had done the right thing by assisting the FBI.

Her account has sharpened questions that have hovered over the case almost from the start. In the early days of the investigation, reports suggested Nanos was initially reluctant to send key physical evidence, including a glove and DNA samples from Nancy's home, to the FBI's lab in Quantico, choosing instead to use a private lab in Florida.

FBI Director Kash Patel later publicly criticised what he characterised as a four‑day delay in allowing federal teams full access. The sheriff has repeatedly denied blocking the FBI and insists federal agents were involved almost immediately.

For a worried public, the detail may seem arcane. For forensic specialists and former federal agents, those choices matter. Genealogy company Othram, which has helped crack numerous cold cases, went so far as to label the lab decision 'devastating' for the pace of the inquiry.

Sheriff's officials, for their part, say this is what serious detective work looks like: slow, technical, unglamorous.

Sheriff Defends Pace Of Nancy Guthrie Investigation

In his 100‑day update, Nanos conceded the investigation can look painfully slow from the outside, but argued that the timetable is being set by forensic work in multiple laboratories.

'We continue to work with our labs. Whether it's on the digital end or the biological end, DNA,' he told KOLD. 'It moves at a snail's pace, I guess for some, but for my investigative team, and for me, we look at this as, no, this is doing exactly what we need it to do.'

Authorities have said little publicly about suspects. Some individuals have been detained and later released after questioning, but no one has been named. Investigators have highlighted possible activity around 11 January, weeks before the abduction, based on digital forensics, and additional neighbourhood surveillance videos have surfaced showing masked figures. How, or whether, those fragments fit together remains unclear, and nothing in this area has been independently confirmed, so all such hints should be treated with caution.

Volunteer search groups, including the United Cajun Navy, have offered assistance and then complained of being sidelined. Local officials insist they are pursuing 'every lead' but acknowledge that too many outside searchers risk disturbing potential evidence.

Meanwhile, the emotional strain on those closest to Nancy Guthrie is obvious. Savannah Guthrie has kept a low profile on the specifics of the case while continuing to appear on air, though she has used social media to plead for her mother's return. On Mother's Day, she posted the simple message: 'We will never stop looking for you.'

Another daughter, Annie Guthrie, and son‑in‑law Tommaso Cioni were the last known family members to see Nancy. They dropped her at home in the Catalina Foothills the night before she vanished. She was expected at a streaming church service the next morning and did not appear, prompting a friend to raise the alarm.

Friends have started to worry that the wider community, initially galvanised by the story of an elderly woman snatched from a quiet suburb, is beginning to move on.

'People are starting to move on basically. That's what happens when it doesn't affect their lives,' close friend Lauren Serpa told Page Six in an interview published Tuesday 12 May. 'So that's why I'm trying to keep it in the forefront as much as possible.'

The FBI's Phoenix office continues to urge anyone with information about Nancy Guthrie to come forward. Both federal and local authorities insist the case is very much alive, even if much of what they know is being carefully kept under wraps.