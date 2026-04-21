Former FBI special agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has said the family of missing Arizona grandmother Nancy Guthrie, including Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, have every reason to be 'upset' with how DNA evidence in the case has been handled, after a crucial hair sample was sent to a private Florida lab before reaching the FBI's own facility in Quantico.

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84-year-old Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Tucson-area home in Pima County earlier this year, triggering a sprawling search that quickly drew national attention because of her daughter Savannah's public profile. Detectives from the Pima County Sheriff's Department recovered a hair without a root inside Nancy's home and treated it as potential forensic gold. That single strand is now at the heart of a dispute over whether investigators made a misstep that may have slowed progress in an already baffling case.

Coffindaffer, who has become a familiar voice in high-profile investigations, initially backed the sheriff's decision to send the rootless hair to a long-standing private partner lab in Florida. On her true crime podcast, she said the logic at the time seemed sound, because the lab already had established DNA profiles tied to the case and was poised to move quickly in what everyone understood was a race against time.

Her view shifted sharply when it emerged that the Florida lab had recently shipped a DNA sample from the Guthrie case to the FBI for 'advanced technology' testing. That disclosure raised a blunt question in her mind: if the FBI's Quantico lab always had the more powerful tools, why was the hair not sent there first?

Ex-FBI Agent Questions DNA Evidence Route In Nancy Guthrie Case

Coffindaffer's criticism is not abstract. She is fixated on what she describes as an unnecessary delay of '70-some-odd days' before the FBI's most sophisticated capabilities were brought to bear on the DNA evidence.

'The fact that they're saying the FBI has this advanced technology, they would've always had it,' she said, arguing that federal analysts at Quantico have long been able to work with challenging samples such as rootless hair. 'So that should really irk everyone that the sample didn't go there because they would have always had the advanced technology and expertise.'

In her view, that gap matters. Even if the FBI ultimately draws the same scientific conclusions the private lab did, she believes the case lost momentum at a point when public tips, digital trails and suspect movements might still have been fresher.

Coffindaffer went further, explicitly tying her frustration to the family's experience.

'Knowing that they had that technology, that should really have the Guthrie family, and anybody who cares about justice for Nancy Guthrie, upset, because that is not tracking at all,' she said. Coming from a former federal agent, that is more than routine second-guessing; it is a pointed suggestion that the sheriff's office chose familiarity over the best-available option.

Nancy Guthrie- Let's Talk about Savannah. https://t.co/U6E3UkFJWX — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) April 20, 2026

Her remarks land squarely on Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, whose department is already under scrutiny over the slow, painful progress of the investigation. The criticism feeds a simmering sense among some observers that local authorities may have been reluctant to relinquish control to a federal lab, even in a case with national implications.

Sheriff's Office Defends Its Choices As FBI Tests DNA Evidence

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has pushed back, insisting nothing about the FBI's involvement is new and rejecting the notion that the Nancy Guthrie DNA sample was mismanaged.

'PCSD has worked with the FBI since the beginning of the Guthrie investigation,' the department said in a statement. 'This is not new information. The private lab we utilise in Florida continues to share information with the FBI lab & other partner labs across the country. DNA analysis remains ongoing.'

Regarding the sharing of lab work with FBI, PCSD says “this is not new information.” https://t.co/b9Bc78U0sd — Michael Ruiz (@mikerreports) April 16, 2026

That line — 'DNA analysis remains ongoing' — is doing a lot of work. Officials have confirmed that the FBI is analysing hair previously collected from Nancy's home, not newly discovered material. Reports that a fresh 'bombshell' DNA lead had produced a new person of interest were slapped down by Sheriff Nanos, who denied that any such suspect had been detained.

So, the picture is this: one hair, tested first in Florida, then passed to Quantico; a family watching the clock; a former FBI agent arguing that 70 days were lost; and a sheriff's office adamant that the partnership with the FBI has been in place from day one. Nothing about the latest lab work guarantees a breakthrough and, as of now, no arrests or firm suspects have been announced. With no confirmed suspect or confirmed match from the DNA, all expectations of a sudden resolution should be treated with caution.

Assistant Director of Public Affairs at the FBI confirms they asked to test the DNA found at the home of Nancy Guthrie (2 months ago) but Sheriff Nanos sent it to a private lab instead — only for the lab to end up sending it back to the FBI. https://t.co/7teZ6Fi5dn — ⓒʜɪʟʟɪɴᴏɪꜱ (@chiIIum) April 20, 2026

In New York, Savannah Guthrie has quietly returned to the Today studio while the search goes on thousands of miles away. On air, she has tried to frame her return as an act of defiance against despair, telling viewers her 'joy will be my protest.' It is a phrase that sits awkwardly beside Coffindaffer's hard-edged assessment of how the science has been handled, but it underlines what is at stake beyond the lab reports.

For all the talk of 'advanced technology,' the case still turns on a blunt, human question that no machine can resolve for now: did the system move fast enough for Nancy Guthrie, and if not, who will say so out loud.