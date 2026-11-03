Newly released bodycam footage shows Tennessee National Guard troops aiming handguns at a dying 20-year-old man on a Memphis sidewalk after he was shot in the back. The disturbing recordings have raised fresh questions about Tyrin Johnson's fatal shooting, particularly a National Guard report alleging he pointed a handgun at troops before they opened fire.

Released on Monday, 2 November, by the Shelby County District Attorney's Office, the footage captures the aftermath of the 5 July shooting but not the confrontation itself. An autopsy report shared by Johnson's family found that the fatal bullet entered his back, raising questions about the circumstances described by authorities.

Bodycam Captures Tense Moments After Fatal Shooting

Police bodycam footage shows Tennessee National Guard members shouting 'Hands!' and 'Turn over!' while aiming their weapons at Johnson, who lay on his back on the pavement. At least six guardsmen were present immediately after the shooting. One was filmed moving a handgun lying on the ground before a Memphis police officer instructed him to leave it alone.

Another officer radioed for an ambulance before asking the troops, 'Hey, you guys got a medical kit or anything?' A guardsman began cutting away Johnson's shirt shortly before the recording ended.

Johnson, who investigators said was armed, died at the scene from a single gunshot wound. The released material also includes stationary surveillance footage and video recorded by a bystander. Crucially, none of the footage captures the initial confrontation or the moment troops fired their weapons.

Memphis, TN🚨



⚠️BODY CAM just RELEASED in the

Tyrin Johnson Case⚠️



•Tyrin fired shots in the downtown area.

•Police officers witnessed this & sprang into action.

•Tyrin ran from officers & a couple National Guard soldiers joined the pursuit.

•Tyrin then (allegedly)… pic.twitter.com/B0enNt293v — police.law.news (@policelawnews) November 2, 2026

Autopsy Findings Cast Doubt on Official Shooting Account

Authorities initially said troops encountered Johnson while responding alongside Memphis police to reports of gunfire at approximately 4 a.m. Surveillance footage shows a person dressed in dark clothing firing shots across an empty parking lot towards three people walking along a sidewalk.

Police bodycam footage shows two officers responding to nearby gunshots and pursuing a man they reported was armed. The shaky recording captures shouting and the sound of a gunshot, followed by several additional gunshot noises.

According to a Tennessee National Guard report obtained by the Associated Press, two guardsmen exited their vehicle and approached the suspect, who allegedly 'rounded on them and pointed a tan handgun at them.' Both guardsmen fired their M17 service pistols, the report stated, and the Memphis police arrived shortly after.

However, an autopsy report shared by Johnson's family found that the fatal bullet entered his back, casting doubt on the account that he was facing the guardsmen when they fired. The autopsy finding alone does not establish Johnson's position or movements at the precise moment of the shooting.

Family Demands Answers

André C. Wharton, an attorney representing Johnson's family, stressed that the newly released recordings leave the most critical moments unanswered. 'This investigation must stay focused on the moment the guardsman fired the fatal shot and whether that action was reasonable,' Wharton said.

Johnson was the father of a young child and had been preparing to help lead his family's construction business, according to his grandfather, Evaniel Johnson. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's inquiry remains ongoing, with no criminal charges announced in connection with Johnson's death.

As per The Guardian, an attorney representing the two guardsmen, Ed Yarbrough, declined to comment. The Tennessee National Guard also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Fatal Shooting Raises Questions About Federal Crackdown

The guardsmen were deployed as part of a federal crime-fighting task force established under President Donald Trump, whose administration sent troops and federal agents into Democratic-led cities he claimed were plagued by crime. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, a Republican, authorised the National Guard's participation to support the effort.

Members of the federal task force were involved in four fatal shootings between May and July, raising further questions about the operation. With the investigation still ongoing and the footage failing to capture the shooting itself, questions remain over the circumstances surrounding Johnson's final moments.