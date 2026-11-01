Former college football player Quinton Baker and his three-year-old son, Kentre, were killed during a fatal confrontation with police in Las Vegas on 3 February 2026.

The 28-year-old was holding his son when officers opened fire outside an apartment complex after responding to reports of domestic violence.

However, investigators have since revealed that forensic evidence could not establish whether Baker or police officers fired the shots that caused the toddler's fatal injuries, raising questions about the department's initial account of the shooting.

Investigators Cannot Determine Who Fired Fatal Shots

During a public fact-finding review on 28 October, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Detective Brian Walter testified that investigators could not determine whether Baker or officers fired the bullets responsible for Kentre's fatal injuries.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal's report on the proceedings, the three-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds, including an intermediate-range wound to his left buttock and a contact gunshot wound to his head.

The Clark County Coroner's Office classified his death as a homicide following an autopsy on 4 February.

The findings raised questions about the department's initial account. During a news briefing on 5 February, LVMPD Assistant Sheriff Bryan Peterson said Baker had shot his son while holding him hostage.

However, Detective Walter told the review that investigators could not conclusively attribute Kentre's fatal injuries to either Baker's firearm or police gunfire.

The investigation established that Baker discharged his handgun during the confrontation. Officers Jonathan Lo and Damon O'Donnell also fired their weapons, discharging a combined five rounds.

According to testimony presented during the review, O'Donnell fired first, followed by Lo, before Baker discharged his weapon as he fell.

The Clark County District Attorney's Office had made a preliminary determination that criminal prosecution of the officers was not warranted.

Presiding officer Ozzie Fumo clarified that the hearing was not a trial and would not issue a formal ruling on the cause or manner of death.

Police Say Baker Held Son At Gunpoint

According to LVMPD's initial account, officers responded to an apartment complex in the 8400 block of South Maryland Parkway shortly after 01:00 on 3 February.

Assistant Sheriff Peterson said officers were responding to reports of domestic violence after Baker allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, Raneka Pate, and another woman before attempting to take their son.

Police also said they received information that Baker had fired a gun at a vehicle in the apartment complex's car park.

Investigators said Baker later emerged from the apartment carrying Kentre in one arm while pointing a handgun towards the child's chest.

Body-camera footage released by LVMPD showed officers repeatedly ordering Baker to stop and surrender his weapon. However, he continued approaching them.

According to the department, Baker fired his weapon as officers opened fire.

Baker died at the scene, while Kentre was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Mother Disputes Police Account

Pate has disputed the department's version of events, telling the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Baker was not carrying a gun when he approached officers with their son.

She told the newspaper that she watched the confrontation from inside a police patrol car and was unable to reach Kentre afterwards.

'I watched their last moments,' Pate told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. 'And my whole family was taken from me in an instant.'

Pate also questioned the circumstances surrounding the shooting and accused officers of being responsible for her son's death.

According to FOX5 Las Vegas, the family retained attorney Ofelia Markarian and announced plans to pursue a complaint against LVMPD, potentially leading to a wrongful death lawsuit.

Baker Previously Played College Football

Before the shooting, Baker had pursued a college football career after earning recognition as a promising running back from Kentucky.

Western Kentucky University's athletic records show that he played for the Hilltoppers and earned Conference USA All-Freshman Team honours in 2016.

He later transferred to Portland State University, where he played during his junior season, according to the university's football roster.

Mother Remembers Kentre as 'Pure Sunshine'

Following the tragedy, Pate created a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover her son's funeral and related expenses.

In the fundraising appeal, she described Kentre as 'pure sunshine in human form', remembering him as a bright and affectionate child who loved marine life and enjoyed identifying different sea creatures, including their scientific names.

'His laughter filled every home he stepped foot in, and his hugs were the kind you never wanted to let go of,' she wrote.

Pate also described her son as loving, intelligent and athletic, recalling his playful personality and affection for his family.