One person was killed and eight others were wounded when gunfire broke out near vendors by Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama, shortly after the Magic City Classic football game on Saturday, 31 October.

Police said they recovered multiple weapons and detained one person for questioning, though no suspect had been publicly identified and no charges announced in reports published on Sunday.

Gunfire erupted along Graymont Avenue, close to the stadium, after Alabama A&M University defeated Alabama State University 31-28. Birmingham Police Chief Michael Pickett said most spectators and families had already left the stadium property when the shooting occurred. Authorities suspended remaining tailgating activities and urged people to leave the area.

The Magic City Classic is a longstanding rivalry between two historically Black universities. The 2026 contest was the 85th edition, drawing thousands of fans, alumni and families to Birmingham for the annual event.

What Police Have Confirmed About the Shooting

Police spokesperson De'Rell Freeman said one person had been detained and taken to police headquarters for questioning. Authorities also recovered and secured multiple weapons, although investigators had not disclosed whether the detained person was connected to the shooting.

One of the eight wounded people was in critical condition, while the other seven were reported stable, Freeman said. Police had not publicly identified the person who died or released the names of those injured.

Pickett expressed relief that the number of casualties was not higher. He also praised officers who responded to the gunfire and assisted those affected. Investigators had not established a motive or publicly explained the circumstances leading to the shooting.

The Birmingham Police Department suspended all Magic City Classic tailgating on Saturday evening. Its public safety announcement instructed people to leave the stadium property and warned others against travelling to Legion Field while officers investigated.

On Sunday, police appealed for public assistance, asking anyone with video footage of the incident to share it with investigators. The request could help authorities establish what happened near the vendor area and identify those responsible.

The Associated Press reported the casualty figures, the weapons recovery and the detention, citing information from Birmingham police. The investigation remained ongoing, with no publicly confirmed motive or charges in the reports reviewed.

Community Event Marred by Violence

The Magic City Classic is an important Birmingham tradition, bringing together supporters of Alabama A&M and Alabama State for football, alumni gatherings and tailgating. The annual event combines sporting rivalry with a broader celebration of historically Black colleges and universities.

However, gun violence has also been reported near Legion Field during previous Classic weekends. Local reporting has documented separate shootings in the wider area, including incidents in October 2024. Those events do not establish a connection to Saturday's shooting, and no such link had been confirmed.

The latest incident has renewed attention on public safety around the stadium and nearby vendor areas. However, police had not publicly announced changes to security arrangements for future games, and there was insufficient evidence to draw conclusions about whether existing measures were adequate.

For the victims and their families, the immediate concern remains the loss of life and the recovery of those wounded. The shooting interrupted a major community gathering and left questions unanswered about how the violence began.

Authorities are continuing to seek information and video footage from witnesses. Until investigators release further findings, the motive, the circumstances surrounding the recovered weapons and any potential charges remain unconfirmed.

Anyone with relevant footage or information should contact the Birmingham Police Department through its official channels.