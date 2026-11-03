Donald Trump Jr's attempt to fire up Republican voters in Ohio included a remark about the state's status that was followed by a period of silence from the audience.

The president's eldest son was campaigning in Swanton, Ohio, on Monday, 2 November, as Republicans made their final push before the US midterm elections. His attack on Democrats included a line that drew attention away from his broader political message.

BREAKING: Don Jr. doesn’t know that Ohio is one of the 50 states. pic.twitter.com/E2Wvw98kgL — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 2, 2026

'They want to pack the Supreme Court. They want to make Ohio a state,' Trump Jr told the audience while accusing Democrats of undermining American democracy.

According to The Daily Beast, the crowd, which had been responding enthusiastically to his earlier remarks, then fell silent.

Ohio has been part of the United States since 1803. Congress passed the legislation admitting it to the Union on 19 February that year, while 1 March 1803 was subsequently established as its official statehood date. The Buckeye State has therefore been part of the country for more than two centuries.

Don Jr's Ohio Gaffe and Rapid Pivot

After the remark about making Ohio a state, Trump Jr shifted his criticism towards Washington, DC, arguing that Democrats wanted to make the nation's capital a state and establish permanent one-party rule.

Washington, DC is not a state, and its possible admission to the Union has been the subject of longstanding political debate. Commentators noted the contrast between his Ohio remark and his subsequent focus on DC statehood.

JD Vance's Ohio Rally Overshadowed by Political Attacks

The appearance formed part of Vice President JD Vance's final campaign push in his home state, with Republicans backing candidates including gubernatorial nominee Vivek Ramaswamy and Senate candidate Jon Husted.

Trump Jr spent several minutes criticising Democrats over transgender issues, communism and socialism before turning to their alleged plans to reshape America's political institutions.

He also criticised Dr Amy Acton, the Democratic candidate challenging Ramaswamy for Ohio governor, repeating allegations concerning her supposed alcohol abuse.

Those claims had previously appeared in Republican campaign advertising. PolitiFact found that an advertisement interpreting Acton's 1994 medical licensing application as an admission of alcohol or drug abuse was misleading.

Her campaign said her affirmative answer to a question grouping several conditions together referred to outpatient therapy following childhood sexual abuse. A separate question specifically concerning alcohol or drug dependency was answered negatively.

Somali Immigrants Also Targeted in Don Jr's Speech

Trump Jr also referred to Ohio's Somali immigrant community, raising allegations of ballot harvesting and citing Minnesota as a warning about alleged fraud.

He mentioned 'Quality Learning Centers', suggesting similar issues could emerge in Ohio at taxpayers' expense.

His comments linked the community to political support for Acton, but did not present evidence of electoral wrongdoing by Somali immigrants or members of their community.

Ted Nugent Soundtrack Raises Eyebrows

The Daily Beast reported that Trump Jr arrived at the rally to Ted Nugent's song 'Stranglehold'.

Nugent has previously faced criticism over his song 'Jailbait', whose lyrics describe sexual interest in a 13-year-old girl. Critics highlighted Nugent's back catalogue in coverage of the Swanton event.

What the Ohio Slip Means for Don Jr

The episode comes as Trump Jr continues to occupy a prominent role within his father's political and business network. Although he has never held an official position in either of his father's administrations, some conservatives have discussed him as a potential successor within the MAGA movement.

He is executive vice-president of the Trump Organization and co-founded cryptocurrency venture World Liberty Financial in 2024, giving him business interests alongside his political activities.

The Ohio remark has been seized on by critics as the midterm campaign enters its final days. With voters preparing to head to the polls on 3 November, Republicans have been seeking to keep attention on the economy, immigration and control of Congress.

The Swanton rally placed Trump Jr at the centre of those efforts in a state that joined the Union more than 220 years ago.