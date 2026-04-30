Samsung rolled out a security update last 6 April in South Korea and eventually in other regions for Galaxy S25 devices. Although they did not get into detail, it is believed that the patch was meant to address issues concerning the Knox Matrix platform.

While releasing fixes for bugs is common, new issues may potentially arise. And it appears that is the case, with reports that some Samsung Galaxy S25 and S24 models are experiencing battery drain and overheating. According to Android Authority, Samsung has yet to issue a statement on the issue, leaving phone owners without a clear fix.

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Battery Life Complaints Intensify Among Galaxy Users

In a survey, it was found that roughly three-quarters of users have been affected by the issue. Based on their feedback, some claim that their batteries lose a large chunk of charge overnight.

Others alleged that even after their phones are fully charged, they get drained to nearly empty in just a matter of hours.

The only activities they did were simple messaging and browsing on their phones. Some users revealed that battery life allegedly goes down from 75-90% to 0% in just a few hours, Phone Arena reported.

A As far as phone overheating claims, some have shared how their devices have mysteriously become warmer since the patch was applied. Others added that they have encountered difficulties charging their devices.

Samsung Remains Silent As Users Seek Solutions

With the number of affected Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24 units growing, an answer to the issue is eagerly being awaited. Samsung has yet to shed light on the problem, although most are pinning the blame on Knox Matrix, a blockchain-based, multi-device security framework designed to protect Samsung ecosystem devices from threats.

And while waiting, some users have tried different workarounds in the hope of resolving the issue. Some have tried to turn on Battery Saver mode, while others tried clearing the cache partition. Some even resorted to deleting the latest Knox Matrix update, switching to Safe Mode temporarily, and then turning their devices off. However, none of these efforts helped, meaning only Samsung can remedy the issue.

Only a new patch from Samsung is likely to resolve the battery drain issues Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24 owners are dealing with currently. The last update from Samsung was rolled out a couple of days ago. The new round of updates was for the Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S25, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5.

Reports on Patching The Issue

The update will be the second for the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S25 for April. But with no reports of improvements following this rollout, it is likely that phone owners may have to wait a little bit longer for an update that will truly fix the current battery drain and overheating issues reported by phone owners.

Curiously, Google Pixel owners are claiming that they too are suffering from severe battery drain after applying an Android security update. It has yet to be determined if the Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy S25 issues are connected. The problem for Google Pixel owners stems more from an Android update that rolled out.

Although Samsung has not issued a statement or a patch to resolve the problem, one could be coming out soon. But the better question is when can Samsung Galaxy S25 phone owners expect it.