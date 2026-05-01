Amazon has cut the price of Apple's latest MacBook Air, pushing the M5 model to one of its most competitive levels since launch and triggering renewed debate over whether users still need to pay more for a MacBook Pro.

The discount places the device closer to its record-low pricing, strengthening its appeal among buyers watching Apple's premium laptop segment. It also highlights how aggressively retailers are positioning the MacBook Air as the default choice for most everyday users.

Amazon M5 MacBook Air Deal

The latest Amazon discount places the M5 MacBook Air at one of its most competitive price points since launch. At $949.99 (roughly £698), the device is now positioned just shy of its lowest recorded price of $949 (£697).

The reduction is particularly notable because it applies to a higher-spec configuration featuring 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. This combination is typically associated with more premium laptop tiers, making the current MacBook Air deal stand out in Apple's pricing structure.

Retail availability spans all four colour options, allowing buyers to choose without price variation, a factor that often influences purchasing decisions in Apple's product ecosystem.

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M5 MacBook Air Specs

The M5 MacBook Air continues Apple's focus on lightweight design paired with improved efficiency. The 13-inch model features a Liquid Retina display and is powered by Apple's M5 chip, designed to improve performance per watt for everyday computing tasks.

One of the key upgrades in this generation is the standard 512GB SSD storage option in higher configurations. This doubles the base storage of earlier models such as the M4 MacBook Air, which started at 256GB.

The 16GB unified memory also enhances multitasking performance, supporting smoother operation across productivity apps, web browsing, and media consumption. The combination of increased memory and storage positions the device as a stronger all-rounder for students, professionals, and casual users.

M5 MacBook Air vs. MacBook Pro Demand

The pricing structure of the M5 MacBook Air is narrowing the traditional gap between Air and Pro models. While MacBook Pro devices still offer advanced cooling systems, higher sustained performance, and stronger GPU capabilities, the Air is now capable of handling a wide range of everyday workloads.

For many users, including office professionals, students, and remote workers, the performance difference may not justify the additional cost of a MacBook Pro. The M5 chip's efficiency improvements mean tasks such as video streaming, document processing, light photo editing, and multitasking run smoothly without requiring Pro-level hardware.

This shift is contributing to growing interest in the MacBook Air as a primary device rather than an entry-level option.

Comparison With Earlier MacBook Air Models

Apple's pricing strategy for the M5 MacBook Air also reshapes comparisons within its own product line. Although the M5 model carries a $100 (£73) increase over the M4 MacBook Air at base pricing, it offsets this with significantly improved storage capacity.

The result is a more cost-efficient configuration for users who would otherwise need to upgrade storage on older models. In practical terms, buyers now receive higher specifications at a price point that remains below comparable Pro configurations.

This has led to increased attention on the M5 MacBook Air as a value-focused upgrade option rather than a premium-tier compromise.

Availability and Retail Positioning

The current Amazon promotion reflects broader competitive pricing in the laptop market, where retailers are increasingly adjusting Apple product prices to attract buyers.

With the M5 MacBook Air positioned under the $1,000 mark (approximately £734), it strengthens its appeal in a segment often defined by budget constraints and value comparisons. The deal remains active across multiple configurations, though availability may vary depending on stock levels and demand patterns.