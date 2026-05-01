A leading biological anthropologist has proposed that the mysterious beings behind countless UFO sightings could be time-travelling humans from Earth's future, returning to monitor their ancestors as the planet faces potential environmental catastrophe. Dr Michael P. Masters, professor of biological anthropology at Montana Tech University, has developed the Future Human Theory.

It posits that what we call aliens are in fact our descendants from a future Earth, equipped with technology to travel back in time. Rather than extraterrestrials from distant planets, the classic 'greys' described in abduction reports are humans from a future Earth, possibly one threatened by climate change or other self-inflicted crises.

Evolutionary Clues Point to Future Humans

The theory has attracted attention amid a surge in declassified UAP reports and public interest in unidentified aerial phenomena. Masters argues the consistent humanoid features reported by witnesses are no coincidence. These beings exhibit larger heads, prominent eyes, slender bodies and reduced physical strength – traits aligning with human evolution towards greater cognitive capacity and neoteny, the retention of juvenile features into adulthood.

'The anatomical features of these beings—such as their upright posture, bilateral symmetry, and advanced cognitive abilities—mirror the evolutionary trends observed in humans,' Masters has said. He points to the improbability of an identical evolutionary pathway arising independently on another planet, given Earth's unique environmental pressures.

This perspective explains why reported encounters so often feature beings that look like advanced versions of ourselves. Over deep time, humans have trended towards larger brains and smaller faces, a pattern Masters says could continue in a future shaped by technology and changing environments. If humanity masters time travel, descendants might return to study or influence their evolutionary past.

Read more UFO Entities Warned US Officials Their War On God Has Begun In Chilling Secret Contact Claims UFO Entities Warned US Officials Their War On God Has Begun In Chilling Secret Contact Claims

The theory draws on decades of eyewitness accounts from Roswell to modern drone-like sightings, suggesting these visitors are observers rather than invaders. Some reports include warnings about nuclear weapons or ecological damage.

Monitoring the Past to Shape the Future

Central to the Future Human Theory is the idea that these time travellers may be actively monitoring humanity right now. Abduction narratives frequently involve medical examinations and messages about humanity's trajectory. While he stops short of predicting doom, the notion of a 'doomed future' from which they flee or intervene is implicit in many interpretations.

On X, hypnotherapist Jason Wilde recently wrote 'They're not aliens. They're us. Future us,' linking sightings to the nuclear age. The post has been viewed thousands of times, reflecting growing public fascination.

Listen, I’ve been down this groundhog hole for years. I’ve stared at the Roswell photos, listened to all the crazy podcasts. Does that sound too familiar to you too? I have even sat there doing back of the napkin math on the odds of it all. And here’s what I keep coming back… pic.twitter.com/SGFJUHk7M1 — Jason Wilde (@JasonWilde108) November 11, 2025

Sceptics argue the hypothesis stretches the bounds of known physics. Yet Masters insists a multidisciplinary approach is needed. His books, including Identified Flying Objects and The Extratempestrial Model, compile evidence from crash retrieval stories, physiological descriptions and even ancient myths of advanced beings.

Growing Scientific Openness

As interest in UAPs grows, with recent congressional hearings and scientific papers exploring non-extraterrestrial hypotheses, the Future Human Theory offers a provocative alternative. Masters' work has featured in high-profile podcasts, including discussions with Ross Coulthart.

Whether these visitors are indeed future humans studying their past or something else entirely, the theory underscores a key point: the answer to who is out there might be closer to home than we imagined.

As new sightings continue to emerge as of May 2026, the possibility that we are being monitored by our own descendants adds an intriguing layer to the ongoing mystery of unidentified phenomena in our skies.