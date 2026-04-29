Samsung Galaxy S23 users say they're being left out by the One UI 8.5 Beta program, which allegedly didn't invite their flagship phone to the 'software party.'

Samsung has launched One UI 8.5 Beta 2 for the Galaxy S23 lineup and S23 FE, focusing primarily on bug fixes rather than new features. This update, identified by build version S918BXXU9ZZDP, began rolling out in India and South Korea on 27 April, with global expansion expected to follow.

Does the Beta Program Apply to Older Samsung Flagships?

Samsung had previously confirmed that more flagship phones will be included in the One UI Beta program, which rolled out on 9 April. Both the Galaxy S23 lineup and S23 FE were among the first to try the build, and per initial tests, some users sensed Samsung had already started abandoning the Galaxy S23 series.

'I don't know about you, but paying $1,000 (£740.38) for a phone with a promise of Android updates for several years sounds like a pact to me,' said Phone Arena tech correspondent Polina Kovalakova. 'But then, Samsung appears as though it's already detaching from the Galaxy S23 lineup.'

'Don't get me wrong: getting known bugs fixed is crucial,' she clarified. 'I'm also not saying that Samsung deliberately excluded the Galaxy S23. It's quite possible that the hardware just can't support the on-device AI capabilities of the S26. Nevertheless, being invited to try out the latest software only to find out you're essentially being left out feels a bit disappointing.'

Samsung One UI 8.5 Beta 2 Fixes

Users must have enrolled in the initial One UI 8.5 Beta via the Samsung Members app to access this second beta, as direct jumps are not possible. The latest update offers a slew of fixes, such as addressing the 'black screen' issue during incoming calls in certain states. Proximity sensor release behaviour errors during calls have also been resolved.

The green lines that appeared in 4K HDR videos on specific camera apps are now corrected by the latest update. Bluetooth stability improvements have also resolved sudden crashes. Multi-touch malfunctions, triggered after enabling certain accessibility settings, were also fixed. These changes enhance the overall usability of Galaxy S23 models.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Left Out on Current and Future Fixes

Notably absent are advanced AI features from the Galaxy S26 series, such as Now Nudge and Now Brief. Galaxy S23 owners are also forced to continually rely on Bixby text call instead of advanced Call Screening equivalents.

Read more Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, S26 Ultra Launch Date, Prices, Features and How to Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, S26 Ultra Launch Date, Prices, Features and How to Pre-Order

The AirDrop-like feature is missing, with Samsung indicating it won't arrive on S23 devices. This beta essentially updates the UI without delivering the most contemporary on-device AI capabilities.

While bug fixes are crucial, the lack of new S26 features raises questions about long-term support for the S23, promised up to Android 17. Hardware limitations may prevent full AI integration on older flagships.

The beta program now covers additional devices like Galaxy Z Fold5, Z Flip5, and A-series models including A36 5G in select markets such as the U.S. and U.K. This phased approach intends to test stability across the lineup, per Samsung Newsroom.