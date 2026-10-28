An Alabama special-needs teacher who was named 'Teacher of the Month' in March 2026 is facing a felony charge after allegedly using hot sauce to punish a pupil. Heather Varner Hunter, 46, is accused of pouring hot sauce onto a student's tongue at Cottonwood Elementary School in Houston County.

Hunter faces a charge of Child Abuse/Torture, classified as a Class C felony under Alabama law. According to a complaint, the incident occurred at 1.30pm on 15 September 2026. The complaint states that she poured a spoonful of hot sauce onto the pupil's tongue after the child repeatedly stuck it out. Hunter has not been convicted, and the allegations have yet to be tested in court.

Employment Ended Before Her Arrest

Hunter was no longer employed by the Houston County School System when she was arrested. Superintendent Brandy White said that the school board had ended Hunter's employment on 19 October.

Deputies arrested Hunter on the afternoon of 26 October, according to cited jail records. White confirmed that Hunter was no longer employed by the district and said that information had been turned over to the Alabama Department of Human Resources. The school system also co-operated with authorities.

White reportedly said investigators had obtained camera footage that included video and audio. However, the existence of recordings does not, by itself, establish what they show or prove about the allegations.

Recognised by Local Radio in March

The charge comes around seven months after Hunter received local recognition. Radio station 95.5 WTVY-FM named her its Teacher of the Month in March 2026.

During an interview with the station, Hunter said she had worked at Cottonwood for eight years and had spent 18 years in education. Following her arrest, she was released after posting a $2,500 bond.

An Alabama teacher has been arrested for pouring hot sauce on a student’s tongue as punishment for sticking it out



The special needs teacher was fired following her arrest pic.twitter.com/Dv6pafHwBO — Dexerto (@Dexerto) October 28, 2026

What the Charge Means Under Alabama Law

Under Section 26-15-3 of the Alabama Code, a responsible person who tortures, wilfully abuses, wilfully mistreats or otherwise wilfully maltreats a child under 18 can be guilty of a Class C felony upon conviction.

The law's definition of a responsible person is set out in Section 26-15-2 and includes people with responsibility for supervising a child. Whether the provision applies in a particular case depends on the circumstances and the relevant legal requirements.

Alabama amended its child-abuse law in 2023 through Senate Bill 83, adding 'willfully mistreat' to the statutory language and defining mistreatment to include intentional behaviour that inflicts unnecessary or unjustifiable pain or suffering without causing physical injury.

The amendment provides a legal framework for assessing certain forms of mistreatment, but it does not establish whether the allegations against Hunter meet the statutory test. That question remains unresolved.

Another Hot Sauce Case in a US School

The Alabama case recalls an incident at J.C. Nalle Elementary School in Washington, DC, where a teacher's aide, Imani Davis, pleaded guilty to assault after using hot sauce to discipline a non-verbal pupil with autism.

The cases involve allegations of hot sauce being used as punishment in special education settings, but their legal outcomes differ. Davis entered a guilty plea, while Hunter's case remains at the charging stage.

Hunter is presumed innocent unless proven guilty. The allegations against her will be addressed through the legal process.