An Osceola County woman faces multiple counts of child neglect after authorities discovered she allegedly left her four juvenile children unattended to travel to Las Vegas for work. Authorities revealed that while the mother arranged for a babysitter to check on the children during the day, the individual lived two hours away and was explicitly told that overnight stays were not required.

Irene Miller, 50, a professional photographer, departed her Florida home on 18 October 2026. The situation escalated on 21 October, when her nine-year-old son suffered a head injury from a falling dumbbell inside the home, prompting an emergency response and subsequent police investigation.

Miller was arrested on Friday, 23 October, two days after the incident, upon returning from her trip.

The Long-Distance Childcare Arrangement

According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Miller did not leave her children, aged 9 to 14, completely without oversight, but the arrangement offered limited coverage. Detectives confirmed that Miller contracted a babysitter to transport the children to school and check on them afterward.

However, the geographic logistics and the parameters of the job left the children vulnerable during the evening hours. Kim Montes, a spokesperson for the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, confirmed the details of the arrangement to reporters. 'We confirmed with the babysitter; she is from Tampa, which is about two hours away,' Montes stated.

According to investigators, the babysitter travelled from Tampa to help prepare the children for school and check on them after classes. However, she was not required to remain at the home overnight, leaving the children without adult supervision during those hours.

9-Year-Old Injured by Falling Dumbbell; 911 Call Led to Discovery

The arrangement came to light on 21 October when the 11-year-old sister and 12-year-old brother called 911 after their 9-year-old brother was struck in the forehead by a falling dumbbell while building a fort at home, authorities said.

Deputies arrived and found no adults at the home. The child was taken to the hospital, and the cut was closed with medical glue. When deputies reached Miller by phone, she was 'very dismissive' and hung up on the officer, Montes said.

Montes told media outlets that Miller subsequently called her 14-year-old son and questioned why he had contacted emergency services. 'She's berating the son for calling 911...while he was standing right there with the deputy. It was on speaker,' Montes said.

Custody Changes and Legal Status

Following the medical emergency and the discovery of the children's living situation, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office removed the juveniles from the home. The children were placed into the custody of their father, Mark Miller.

Miller was living separately following a restraining order obtained by Irene after an alleged domestic incident in August. He faces a battery charge connected to the incident and has pleaded not guilty. The court order prohibited him from contacting Irene, although he subsequently agreed to take care of the children.

Deputies noted that the children expressed significant relief upon being reunited with their father. Irene Miller has been formally charged with four counts of child neglect without great bodily harm. Following her booking, she was released on bond on 24 October, one day after her initial arrest.