Seventeen-year-old Larissa Nicole Rodriguez's sudden death in October 2025 has ignited debate over the safety of energy drinks. The Weslaco High School cheerleader collapsed unexpectedly after what medical examiners later confirmed was a cardiac event linked to excessive caffeine intake.

Her family has since filed a million-dollar wrongful death lawsuit against the distributor of Alani Nu energy drinks, alleging that the product she consumed daily was dangerously formulated and inadequately labelled. The case has drawn national attention, highlighting concerns about how high-caffeine beverages are marketed to young consumers.

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Family Files Lawsuit Against Distributor

The legal action, filed earlier this month in the Hidalgo County District Court, seeks more than £740,000 ($1 million) in damages from Glazer's Beer and Beverage and Glazer's Beer and Beverage of Texas. The distributor is accused of introducing a 'dangerously formulated' product into the local market without providing adequate warnings regarding the lethal risks of high caffeine intake, as reported by NBC News.

According to the legal filing, the 12-ounce cans of Alani Nu contain 200mg of caffeine, roughly double the daily limit recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics. Compared to other popular energy drinks in the market, Alani Nu contains a far higher concentration of caffeine.

The family's attorney, Benny Agosto Jr., argued during a recent press conference that the product's design is inherently defective for its target demographic. 'The distributors are the ones who put it into the market here,' Agosto stated.

'They are aware of these things. Having no specific warning is really no warning at all,' The lawsuit further alleges that the brand's 'wellness-centred' marketing strategy deliberately blurred the lines between a potent stimulant and a harmless lifestyle accessory.

Larissa's Death

On 20 October 2025, the teenager collapsed unexpectedly and later died. Following a thorough investigation, the Hidalgo County Medical Examiner ruled out the presence of illicit substances or alcohol. As reported by Global News, the only substance found in her system was caffeine.

The autopsy confirmed she suffered from an enlarged heart, a condition the medical team attributed to the physiological stress of consistent, high-level caffeine ingestion. At the time of her passing, Larissa had no known pre-existing heart conditions.

Who is Larissa Nicole Rodriguez?

Born on 7 December 2007, Larissa was the daughter of Roberto Rodriguez Jr. and Jennifer Alicia Rodriguez and sister to Robert Alejandro Rodriguez. She was a prominent student at Weslaco High School, serving as cheerleader and student council president. She excelled academically and aspired to study law at the University of Texas. Larissa was also Miss Texas Onion Fest in Weslaco and Junior Miss Weslaco.

Friends and family described Larissa as 'an active, beautiful, cheerful, sports-loving, tennis player/cheerleeader, full of life, full of love, smart, academic, and with a bright future.'

Alani Nu's Response

Celsius Inc., which owns Alani Nu, issued a statement expressing condolences: 'We are saddened by this loss, and our thoughts are with the family. We take product safety seriously and believe consumers should have clear information about what they are drinking.'

The company refuted claims of inadequate warnings, noting that their energy drinks 'disclose 200mg of caffeine on the can, and the label states the product is not recommended for children, people sensitive to caffeine, pregnant women, or women who are nursing.'

'Our products comply with applicable federal labeling requirements, and our policy is not to market or sample to anyone under 18, consistent with those label warnings,' they added. Celsius was not part of the lawsuit, as they only completed acquiring Alani Nu in April 2025.

Glazer's Beer and Beverage, the distributor named in the lawsuit, has yet to release a public statement.