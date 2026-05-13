The death of former Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke has placed kratom, a plant-based substance that remains controversial in the United States, under greater public scrutiny. Before his death, Clarke had been arrested in Arkansas in April 2026 after authorities allegedly found more than 200 grams of kratom during a traffic stop, according to multiple reports.

Kratom has long divided health experts, lawmakers, and advocates. Supporters argue that it can help with pain management and opioid withdrawal, while critics warn that it carries addiction and safety risks.

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What is Kratom?

Kratom comes from the leaves of Mitragyna speciosa, a tropical tree native to Southeast Asia. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), products made from kratom leaves are sold in the United States in forms such as powders, capsules and extracts. Federal agencies say the substance can produce both stimulant-like and opioid-like effects depending on the amount consumed.

The FDA has linked kratom use to reports of seizures, liver problems, addiction, and, in rare cases, death. According to the FDA, kratom contains compounds called mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine (7-OH in slang), which can affect the same brain receptors targeted by opioids.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) notes that some people use kratom for pain management, anxiety or opioid withdrawal, though researchers say scientific evidence on its effectiveness remains limited.

Health Concerns Surrounding Kratom

Federal agencies have repeatedly warned consumers about potential health dangers linked to kratom use. The FDA states that the substance has not been approved for any medical purpose in the United States and says some products may be contaminated with harmful substances or contain dangerously high concentrations of active compounds.

Oar Health clinical adviser Dr. Joseph Volpicelli shared with The New York Post, 'Kratom affects the brain like a stimulant at low doses — boosting energy, focus and mood. Similar to a sedative at higher doses, it also provides pain relief and euphoria.'

According to NYP reporting, although kratom remains federally legal for adults in the United States, the FDA has not authorised it for medical use. Some states, including Rhode Island, Alabama, and Wisconsin, have fully prohibited kratom's sale and possession.

Between 2011 and 2017, poison control centres across the United States recorded over 1,800 reports involving kratom exposure, with Dr Michael Greco, an emergency medicine doctor, telling the NYP that the figure has continuously risen in recent years.

A Washington Post review reported that kratom appeared in at least 4,100 death records between 2020 and 2022, while a separate investigation by the Tampa Bay Times identified over 580 deaths in Florida linked to kratom since 2013.

'In the past two years, I have noticed an increased number of people coming to my clinic for the treatment of kratom addiction,' Dr Volpicelli shared. 'These people find it difficult to control their use of kratom and experience opioid-like withdrawal symptoms when they stop.'

Brandon Clarke Death Brings Attention

Public interest in kratom surged after reports connected the substance to the death of Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke. According to NYP, Clarke was previously arrested in Arkansas after authorities alleged they found more than 230 grams of kratom during a traffic stop. Arkansas is among the states where possession of kratom is prohibited under state law.

Following the NBA player's death, kratom was widely mentioned in coverage of his prior arrest, drawing attention to what the substance is and how it is regulated in different parts of the United States. However, officials have not confirmed kratom as a factor in his death, and no definitive link has been established in ongoing reporting.