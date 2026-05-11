Global pop sensation Dua Lipa has officially launched a high-stakes legal offensive against Samsung Electronics, seeking $15 million (£11 million) in damages over the alleged unauthorised use of her image on television packaging.

While the singer claims the tech giant has exploited her 'premium brand' to drive retail sales, legal experts suggest that Samsung can use a 'simulated broadcast' defence to possibly block the million-dollar claim of the singer.

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Samsung Lawsuit Details

As reported by People, Lipa's legal team filed the complaint on Friday, 8 May, in the Central District of California. The dispute centres on a specific photograph of the 30-year-old artist taken backstage at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in 2024.

The lawsuit alleges that Samsung began featuring this copyrighted image prominently on the cardboard boxes of its television sets last year without seeking Lipa's consent or providing any form of financial consideration.

The legal filing asserts that the singer is 'highly selective' regarding her commercial partnerships and has never entered into an endorsement deal with Samsung. Furthermore, her legal team argues that the presence of her face on millions of boxes creates a 'false impression' of a partnership, effectively hijacking her celebrity equity for corporate gain, given that she is an ambassador for various luxury and big brands.

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Cease-and-Desist Letters and Fans' Remarks

'Samsung's infringing conduct makes a mockery of [Lipa's] hard work in establishing a successful brand,' the complaint states, describing the company's previous responses to a June 2025 cease-and-desist letter as 'dismissive and callous' and continues to sell the infringing packaging.

To bolster the claim that the image drives sales, the suit includes several social media posts from consumers. One fan notably wrote on X: 'I wasn't even planning on buying a TV, but I saw the box so I decided to get it.'

Another stated, 'I'd get that TV just because Dua is on it.' Another fan wrote: 'I've always said if you need anything selling just put a picture of Dua Lipa on it,' another post reads.

the dua lipa tv box. pic.twitter.com/8JikaR5Bfp — kyle (@atlutd_kyle) August 20, 2025

The 'Simulated Broadcast' Defence

While the optics of the case appear weighted in favour of the pop star, Samsung is expected to lean heavily on what legal analysts call the 'simulated broadcast' defence, as Dexerto reported.

This strategy argues that the image on the packaging is not a traditional advertisement for the singer, but rather a realistic depiction of a television's user interface. Under this argument, Samsung posits that the box art merely showcases the content ecosystem, displaying Lipa's image as it would appear on-screen during normal use.

By categorising the image as a demonstration of smart TV functionality, the company may seek protection under fair use or nominative use doctrines. The core of the defence is simple – Samsung isn't selling Lipa; it's selling a TV capable of displaying her.

This technical distinction is central to the case. If the court classifies the packaging as a technical representation of software rather than a commercial endorsement of hardware, it could drastically reduce potential damages or lead to a total dismissal of the publicity claims.

However, Lipa's counsel maintains that the choice of her specific image – a high-value, copyrighted photograph – was a deliberate marketing tactic designed to entice her massive global fan base at the point of sale.