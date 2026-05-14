The family of Aaron Carter has reached a settlement with a Los Angeles psychiatry clinic accused of overprescribing Xanax before the singer's death in 2022, according to court documents filed this week in California.

The agreement resolves claims brought against Amen Clinics and psychiatrist Dr John Faber in a wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of Carter's son, Princeton Lyric Carter.

The lawsuit alleged that Carter had been supplied with 'excessively high and unreasonably frequent amounts' of Xanax in the years before his death. His family argued the prescriptions contributed to the circumstances surrounding the former child star's fatal drowning at his Lancaster, California, home in November 2022. Carter was 34.

Court filings shared by The Rolling Stone stated that Amen Clinics will pay a confidential amount as part of a 'full and final resolution' of the claims. Lawyers involved in the case said the settlement falls 'within the ballpark' of the damages originally sought by Carter's family, which reportedly totalled less than £243,000 ($325,000).

The settlement does not amount to an admission of liability. Attorneys representing the clinic continued to argue that Carter's death was caused not by Xanax itself, but by inhalation of difluoroethane, a chemical commonly found in aerosol cans.

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Aaron Carter Lawsuit Focused On Prescription Practices

The lawsuit has become one of the more talked-about celebrity death cases involving prescription drugs in recent years.

The main issue is whether doctors and clinics were simply treating Aaron Carter's health problems or giving him so much medication that it may have worsened his addiction struggles.

Last year, a judge in Los Angeles allowed Carter's son to proceed to a jury trial. The lawsuit accused two doctors and two pharmacies of continuing to prescribe large amounts of medication even though Carter's problems with addiction and mental health were already well known publicly.

The claims against Amen Clinics and Dr John Faber have now been settled privately, but the rest of the lawsuit is still ongoing.

Walgreens, Santa Monica Medical Plaza Pharmacy, and dentist Jason Mirabile are still being sued and are expected to go to trial in October. A lawyer for Mirabile chose not to comment, while the other parties reportedly did not respond to media requests.

Some parts of the case are still disputed. Carter's family believes the prescriptions played a role in his decline and death, while defence lawyers strongly deny that claim. Because the settlement is confidential, some evidence connected to the case may never become public.

Aaron Carter's Career

Before the court case and headlines about addiction, Aaron Carter was already a major pop star at a very young age. He became famous as a child and grew up in the spotlight.

He released his first album in 1997 when he was just nine years old. Soon after, he was touring with the Backstreet Boys, the hugely popular group that included his older brother, Nick Carter. For a while, he was everywhere—on TV, radio, and in teen magazines.

His second album, Aaron's Party (Come Get It), became a big success in 2000 and featured hit songs like 'I Want Candy.' He released two more albums after that, but his popularity slowly declined as teen pop and boy bands became less dominant in music.

In later years, Carter spoke publicly about his struggles with drugs, money problems, and mental health. These issues became a big part of how the public viewed him even before his death.

That background is important because it shapes the lawsuit now tied to his death. His family has argued the case is not just about one doctor or one clinic, but about how medical care was handled around someone already dealing with addiction.

The legal settlement reached this week ends part of the case for his son, who is the main plaintiff. But other parts of the lawsuit are still moving forward, meaning questions about Carter's medical treatment in his final years are still not fully resolved.