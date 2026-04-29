A young NASA nuclear engineer who helped develop propulsion technology critical for future Mars missions was found dead in a fiery Tesla crash last year, with unusual details of the incident now sparking questions about official silence and cover-up fears.Joshua LeBlanc, aged 29, was an aerospace technologies electrical engineer at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

He died on 22 July 2025 when his Tesla collided with a guardrail and trees before bursting into flames in a rural area near the city. The body was burned beyond recognition and identified several days later by state forensic officials.

The Final Journey and Unanswered Questions

New York Post reported that LeBlanc had been reported missing that morning after failing to report for work. His family feared he might have been abducted, noting he had left his phone and wallet at home in what they called completely out of character behaviour.

Further details have only deepened the mystery. Footage from the Tesla's Sentry Mode system reportedly captured the vehicle parked at Huntsville International Airport for four hours on the morning of the crash, even though LeBlanc had no known plans to travel that day. The car then appears to have driven for approximately two hours on rural backroads before the accident occurred at around 2:45 p.m. local time.

Authorities have released limited information on the sequence of events.LeBlanc's role at NASA was significant. He had worked there for more than five years, initially as team lead for the Space Nuclear Propulsion Instrumentation and Control Maturation project before advancing to the Demonstration Rocket for Agile Cislunar Operations, or DRACO, programme.

Lawmaker Adds Case to List of Concerns

The death has now been thrust into the spotlight by Missouri congressman Eric Burlison, who posted on the social media platform X on Tuesday. Describing it as 'a new name for the list', Burlison wrote: 'A young scientist named Joshua, working on the nuclear propulsion technology we'd need to reach Mars, just turned up dead in a Tesla crash after his car drove two hours by itself on rural Missouri-style backroads. Body burnt beyond recognition. This is not normal.'

A new name for the list.



A young scientist named Joshua, working on the nuclear propulsion technology we'd need to reach Mars, just turned up dead in a Tesla crash after his car drove two hours by itself on rural Missouri-style backroads. Body burnt beyond recognition.



This… — Eric Burlison (@EricBurlison) April 28, 2026

His comments have resonated widely, with some calling for the full Tesla telemetry data to be made public. The reference to 'the list' alludes to a pattern of deaths and disappearances among scientists working in sensitive areas such as nuclear research, aerospace engineering and advanced physics.

FBI Probe into Cluster of Cases

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At least 11 other researchers in related fields have died or gone missing since 2022, prompting the FBI to open a multi-agency investigation. Cases include academics from MIT and Caltech, as well as other NASA-affiliated personnel. While officials have not linked LeBlanc's death directly to his work on classified projects, the timing and circumstances have raised questions.

NASA has not issued a detailed statement on the matter, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has confirmed only basic facts about the crash scene. As of 29 April 2026, the FBI's review continues, with pressure mounting on authorities to provide clearer answers about what happened to the young scientist behind Mars mission technology.