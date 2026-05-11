English singer and songwriter Dua Lipa has launched a $15 million lawsuit (around £11 million) against electronics giant Samsung, alleging her image was used without permission in a global television marketing campaign. The case centres on claims that her likeness was featured on product packaging and promotional materials without consent, payment, or creative approval.

Filed in the United States, the lawsuit accuses Samsung of exploiting her identity to boost TV sales by implying endorsement where none existed. The dispute raises wider questions around celebrity image rights, digital marketing practices, and intellectual property protection in global advertising.

Allegations of Unauthorised Marketing Campaign

According to court filings, Samsung allegedly used a backstage photograph of Dua Lipa taken at the 2024 Austin City Limits Festival as part of a 2025 advertising push for its television range. The image was reportedly placed on packaging and promotional materials distributed internationally.

Lipa's legal team argues the use was unauthorised and that she was not informed, consulted, or compensated. The lawsuit claims the campaign created the impression that she supported or endorsed the product, which she denies. It further alleges Samsung benefited commercially by leveraging her global recognition to drive consumer interest in its TV range.

Copyright Infringement and False Endorsement

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The lawsuit includes multiple legal claims, including copyright infringement, violation of the right of publicity, and false endorsement under the Lanham Act. Lipa's legal representatives argue that her image has commercial value and is protected under both state and federal law. They claim Samsung's alleged use of her likeness misled consumers into believing she had approved or promoted the televisions.

The filing seeks at least $15 million (roughly £11 million) in damages, along with any profits the company may have gained from the disputed campaign. The case is being heard in California, where publicity rights are strongly enforced.

Evidence of Consumer Confusion

Court documents reference online reactions that allegedly suggest some consumers believed Lipa had endorsed Samsung televisions. These include social media posts indicating that her presence on packaging influenced purchasing decisions. Her legal team argues this supports claims of implied endorsement and demonstrates the commercial impact of the campaign.

'I wasn't even planning on buying a tv but I saw the box so I decided to get it,' one comment said. 'I'd get that TV just because Dua Lipa is on it,' added another.

Yesterday, Dua Lipa sued Samsung for using her image on TV boxes without permission.



She seeks actual damages of at least $15 million.



She alleges straightforward claims for violating her publicity rights and false endorsement, in addition to copyright and trademark claims.... pic.twitter.com/tUkJ5xg5cn — Rob Freund (@RobertFreundLaw) May 9, 2026

The filings use these examples to reinforce the argument that the marketing strategy may have misled the public by associating her image with the product without authorisation.

Previous Legal Battles Over Intellectual Property Rights

This is not the first time Lipa has been involved in legal disputes over intellectual property. In 2022, she was sued by songwriters who alleged her hit song 'Levitating' copied elements from earlier disco tracks.

A court later dismissed the claims, ruling that the contested musical similarities did not meet the threshold for copyright protection. The case highlighted ongoing challenges artists face in defending creative ownership across different forms of media.

Samsung Has Not Issued Public Comment

As of now, Samsung has not publicly responded to the allegations, and representatives for Lipa have also declined to provide further comment beyond the court filing. The case continues to develop as it moves through the US legal system.