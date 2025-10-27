The drama surrounding Kim Zolciak's new romance with Texas entrepreneur Kyle Mowitz has taken a courtroom turn, courtesy of Mowitz's estranged wife, Jillian Green. During a deposition earlier this year, Green didn't mince words about The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, calling her 'dramatic' and 'narcissistic.'

According to court transcripts obtained by Us Weekly, Green was questioned on 16 June about her ex-husband's relationship with the Bravo personality.

'I've watched her on TV for years and seen many articles online that her life is filled with drama, and she's in a very nasty divorce,' she said. 'I've heard from others in the community that she's dramatic and didn't show up much for her children's activities.'

How Jillian Green Found Out

When asked how she first learned about Zolciak's relationship with Mowitz, Green told attorneys it was Zolciak's estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, who reached out. She said the former NFL player contacted her directly and later met her at a relative's home to discuss the situation.

'[Biermann] said that she was narcissistic and had a gambling problem, wasn't present for her children,' Green testified, claiming Biermann also showed her receipts of groceries allegedly purchased by Zolciak using Mowitz's credit cards.

In previous divorce filings, Zolciak has denied Biermann's accusations and maintained she's been unfairly portrayed amid their ongoing split.

Mowitz, for his part, filed for divorce from Green in March, calling the marriage 'irretrievably broken.' According to The Sun, court documents state the couple married in 2017 and share two young children born in 2021.

Allegations Over Money and a $100 Million Trust

Green's deposition wasn't just about Zolciak; it also touched on serious financial accusations. In her court papers, Green alleged that Mowitz began transferring assets into a trust in 2021, valued by her lawyers as 'substantially in excess of $100 million.'

She claimed the timing of the transfers suggested Mowitz was 'engaged in an extra-marital affair and contemplating divorce' when the trust was created.

Mowitz's lawyer, Marvin Solomiany, dismissed the claims, saying his client's decision to set up the trust had nothing to do with Zolciak or divorce planning. 'If Mr Mowitz had intended to defraud Ms Green, he would not have named her as a beneficiary,' Solomiany told Us Weekly. He also said Green initiated the divorce proceedings, not Mowitz.

Both sides have accused the other of infidelity, though neither has provided evidence of wrongdoing.

Zolciak Speaks Out

Amid the legal chaos, Kim Zolciak has confirmed her new relationship. During a fan Q&A on Instagram in October, the Don't Be Tardy star responded to a question about her love life. 'Almost two years after I filed for divorce, I went on my first date — and we have been together since,' she said.

She added, 'Kyle and I went through the exact same situation, so we identify with each other.'

The confirmation came after Kroy Biermann filed for divorce from Zolciak in 2023, following years of financial troubles and public arguments documented across entertainment outlets.

The divorce between Mowitz and Green is ongoing, with asset distribution and custody matters still before the court. Meanwhile, Zolciak appears unbothered by the noise.