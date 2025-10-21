The divorce battle between entrepreneur Kyle Mowitz and his estranged wife Jillian Green has drawn national attention not just for its staggering $100 million (approximately £75 million) trust dispute, but also for the involvement of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak, who was subpoenaed to testify in the case.

According to reports, court documents reveal that Green requested Zolciak's deposition, seeking details about alleged gifts and communications between the reality star and Mowitz. The subpoena has added a celebrity twist to what was already a high-stakes legal showdown.

Who Is Jillian Green?

Jillian Green is a Georgia-based mother of two and the estranged wife of businessman Kyle Mowitz. Court filings reviewed by Us Weekly show that Green and Mowitz married on 24 June 2017 and separated in March 2025, when Mowitz filed for divorce.

Before the split, Green was not a public figure. Her name became prominent in entertainment and legal circles after she accused her husband of concealing assets in a family trust valued at over $100 million. According to court filings, Green claims the trust was created in 2021 when Mowitz was allegedly 'engaged in an extramarital affair and contemplating divorce'.

Green, who has largely stayed out of the media spotlight, is said to be seeking primary physical custody of the couple's two minor children and a fair division of marital assets. Her court filings also indicate she's pursuing transparency over her husband's alleged business and financial dealings, particularly regarding the trust she says was used to move shared assets out of her reach.

In her counterclaim, Green argued she had no access to the trust and accused Mowitz of controlling all assets without her consent. Mowitz, however, denied any wrongdoing, alleging that Green was attempting to 'overcomplicate' proceedings and deflect from her own conduct.

How Kim Zolciak Got Pulled In

The case intensified when Green subpoenaed Kim Zolciak, 47, demanding her deposition and access to communications with Mowitz. Court filings indicate that Zolciak was served with a subpoena on 20 September 2025, reportedly in a high school parking lot, requesting records about 'payments for services, gifts received, or monies loaned or paid' by Mowitz.

Green's team also asked Zolciak to disclose travel details, financial transactions, and communications involving her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, Mowitz, and their respective families.

Zolciak's attorneys strongly objected to the motion, describing it as 'harassing' and 'burdensome.' Mowitz's attorney, Marvin Solomiany, echoed those sentiments, calling Green's decision to involve Zolciak 'highly unnecessary,' and asserting that any connection between Mowitz and Zolciak began after the couple's separation.

Where the Case Stands

The Georgia court has reportedly not yet ruled on whether Zolciak must comply with Green's subpoena. Meanwhile, the central issues—custody, the alleged $100 million trust, and financial misconduct claims—remain unresolved.

Both Mowitz and Green continue to deny each other's accusations, while Zolciak maintains her distance from the case, asserting that she has been unfairly dragged into the drama.

For now, Jillian Green remains determined to secure custody of her children and what she believes is her rightful share of marital wealth, even as her husband's relationship with a reality TV star keeps the public's attention firmly fixed on their courtroom saga.