Blake Lively's team has another bullet to fire after shocking claims that Justin Baldoni's team used the encrypted messaging app 'Signal' to erase evidence of a deliberate smear campaign against the actress.

In court filings dated 22 October 2025 shared by Red94, Lively's lawyers allege that Baldoni, his production company Wayfarer Studios, and his public relations consultants switched their communication to Signal, an app known for auto-deleting messages to hide tracks ahead of litigation.

They argue the timing and method of message destruction amounts to intentional evidence destruction, which they say should trigger an adverse inference at trial.

According to the motion, which was filed in New York federal court, the defendants 'were either destroying or failing to preserve relevant communications in real time'.

This switch, the filing asserts, demonstrates a 'consciousness of guilt' rather than a routine use of a privacy tool.

Why the 'Signal' App Use Claims Matter

The importance of this new revelation cannot be overstated as Lively's lawyers say she faces and uphill battle proving the smear campaign occurred in the absence of preserved messages.

By alleging that Baldoni's side deliberately chose a medium that deletes messages, they hope the court will grant an 'adverse interference' instruction, allowing jurors to assume the destroyed communication supported Lively's claims.

Her filings call the behaviour 'calculated' and extensive, pointing to at least twelve discovery motions needed to unearth records.

On the other side, Baldoni's team counters that Signal is widely used for confidentiality, and their use of it does not equate to wrongdoing. A spokesperson for Wayfarer Studios did not respond to requests for comment.

However, despite private messages leaked from Baldoni's team saying they can 'bury anyone', past public statements have denied the existence of any orchestrated smear campaign. Fans believe the same campaign is now being used against Lively's friend and her children's godmother, Taylor Swift.

Can Blake Lively Win if the Smear Campaign is Proven True?

Lively's team is requesting sanctions and immediate court orders compelling Baldoni's side to provide all relevant material and disclaim any privilege claims the court deems proper.

They argue that 'conversations were moved to an auto-deleting platform' and that metadata suggested a coordinated campaign of evidence destruction by Baldoni, his PR Consultants (Jennifer Abel and Melissa Nathan), and by Wayfarer.

Analysts are saying that while auto-delete apps are not inherently suspicious, the timing is unusual. Switching to a platform with this feature, just after litigation threats emerge, raises serious red flags.

Meanwhile, the defence will likely argue that the use of Signal indicates concern for privacy, not culpability. They may emphasise legitimate reasons to safeguard sensitive communications in one of Hollywood's high-profile legal battles.

For Lively, a successful adverse interference could validate her claim that a smear campaign damaged her reputation and career-related prospects. For Baldoni, the risk is more severe, although his defamation suit seeking up to £300 million ($400 million) was dismissed, he still faces major pending litigation and reputation damage.

Now, with a trial scheduled for March 2026, the Signal-related claims could become the central point of contention. Granting adverse interference could tilt the case strongly in Lively's favour.