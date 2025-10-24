Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez might not be done writing their love story. The exes, who've already given romance two tries, are stirring up speculation of a Bennifer 3.0.

The pair, who finalised their divorce earlier this year, were spotted cozying up at the Kiss of the Spider Woman premiere. Affleck serves as an executive producer and Lopez as a cast.

The surprise sighting sent fans into a frenzy, but insiders say their kids may be the real reason behind the Bennifer resurrection. Sources reveal that Lopez's twins, Max and Emme, and Affleck's three children with Jennifer Garner, Violet, Fin, and Samuel, are begging the two to rekindle their relationship.

Is Bennifer 3.0 Possible?

The former couple looked relaxed and happy at the 6 October premiere, marking their first public appearance together since finalising their divorce. Those who got close to the PDA shared that the chemistry was undeniable, but the moment was rather 'friendly, not romantic'.

Insiders told the National Enquirer that the kids were devastated when Affleck and Lopez split, as the two families were close like a 'blended family'. All children haven't fully recovered from the divorce and are apparently trying another Bennifer 3.0.

Despite filing for divorce in August 2024, Lopez, 56, has reportedly stayed close to Affleck's children. She has not just kept in touch, but also remembered birthdays and even made sure Emme and Fin remained best friends.

Just last month, Lopez was spotted taking Affleck's son Samuel out for lunch.

Later on, it was revealed that Lopez has been 'aggressively pursuing' her ex, convinced that they're destined to be together again.

Affleck, 53, however, is reportedly more cautious. While he still cares deeply for Lopez, insiders say he's wary of another romantic round. The Batman actor called the idea 'cringeworthy' but sweet, per insiders. He also fears that history could repeat itself, noting that Lopez' ambitious nature sometimes clashed with his need for privacy during their marriage.

Despite differences in their future as a couple, the affection between the two remains genuine. Affleck reportedly called her performance in Kiss of the Spider Woman 'fabulous'.

Love or a Hollywood Power Move?

Still, some industry insiders wonder if Lopez's closeness to Affleck once more might be part of a bigger plan. Reports suggest that their reunion could have as much to do with awards season as it does with romance. With Lopez eyeing an Oscar nomination for her lead role in Kiss of the Spider Woman, Affleck's presence as an executive producer could give her campaign added credibility.

Insiders are saying Affleck is also guiding her toward prestige projects, something he promised years ago.

Fans also notice that the recent PDA with Affleck has been carefully timed to boost her image and generate buzz for the film. Friends of the singer-actress, however, insist that her feelings for Affleck are genuine and that she's 'never stopped loving him'.

Meanwhile, others are in another Bennifer era, as some fans are still looking at a possible reconciliation with his ex Jennifer Garner, who is allegedly getting closer to the Batman actor following her divorce from Lopez.

However, with their children casting their votes for Lopez and Garner being engaged, there are no actual barriers to Bennifer 3.0, and only time will tell until the two are back together again.