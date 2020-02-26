Queen Elizabeth II might have extended her support to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back as senior members of the British royal family, but Meghan's father is "very upset" with her and Harry for disrespecting the British monarch.

Thomas Markle once again expressed his disappointment in daughter Meghan and son-in-law Prince Harry for their actions and statements and said the couple has been disrespecting the queen, Harry's grandmother, as well as the British people as a whole. It comes after the Sussexes apparently called out The Firm for preventing them from using the "Sussex Royal" trademark.

In a conversation with TMZ on Monday, the 75-year-old said his daughter keeps "dumping every family" she has. When asked about his thoughts on whether Meghan has the right to use the term "royal" as a part of her brand, the retired lighting director said the couple "don't have a right to speak to the Queen the way they've spoken to her."

"I think it's an insult to the queen and the British people. My daughter dumped me, one day before she got married. She dumped my family, she dumped Doria's (Ragland) family, she has dumped every family, and now she is dumping the British family," Thomas said.

In a detailed press release on their Sussex royal website explaining their transition from senior members to financially independent members of the royal family, Harry and Meghan had apparently called out the queen noting that she does not own the rights of the word "royal," after the British monarch's decision that they can no longer use the "Sussex Royal" brand.

"While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word 'Royal' overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'Sussex Royal' or any iteration of the word 'Royal' in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020," read the statement on their website.

Harry and Meghan will not actively use the word "royal" as well as the "His/Her Royal Highness" status when they cease to become working members of the royal family on Tuesday, March 31. However, they will retain their "HRH" prefix and Harry will continue to be sixth in the line of succession to the British throne.