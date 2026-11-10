Royal author Christopher Andersen says Prince William appears unlikely to reconcile with Prince Harry, despite his younger brother's return to Britain.

His assessment, published by Fox News Digital on Monday, 9 November, came a day after the princes attended separate Remembrance Sunday services.

Harry and Meghan Markle moved back to Britain with their children in August, six years after stepping away from royal duties. Their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey and Harry's 2023 memoir, Spare, had exposed serious tensions within the royal family.

Prince William Reportedly Unmoved by Harry's Appeals

Andersen told Fox News Digital that the brothers had become accustomed to living apart. 'Reconciliation is not in the cards,' he said, arguing that neither believes he owes the other an apology.

According to Andersen, William regards Harry's public criticism of the family as a betrayal of the monarchy. That is the author's interpretation, not a position publicly confirmed by the Prince of Wales.

Recent reports have also offered conflicting accounts of efforts to repair the relationship. On 7 October, People quoted a source close to Harry and Meghan rejecting an alleged apology plan as 'nonsense'.

That disputed report concerned claims that the Sussexes wanted to apologise to William and Catherine over Meghan's description of conversations about Archie's possible skin colour before his birth. Meghan did not identify William or Catherine as participants in those conversations.

A separate RadarOnline report, published on 31 October, quoted an unnamed source claiming William was 'acting like Harry and Meghan don't exist'.

The source also alleged Harry had approached William's aides seeking a meeting without receiving a response. Neither brother has publicly verified that account.

Harry has been more explicit about wanting to mend family relationships. In a GQ interview released on 20 October, he discussed his complicated ties with William and King Charles.

'With everything else that's going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile,' Harry said. A spokesperson later clarified that his remark about some people resisting reconciliation was not aimed at William or other relatives.

Remembrance Sunday and Public Appearances

On Sunday, 8 November, William joined King Charles at the Cenotaph in central London and laid a wreath commemorating those killed in military service.

The Prince of Wales during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph today 👑❤️ pic.twitter.com/grm2J5KcY4 — Anna (@tokkianami) November 8, 2026

Harry attended a Remembrance service in Brackley, Northamptonshire, wearing his military medals and a poppy. SWNS footage showed him among local residents, while an eyewitness described him greeting people after the ceremony.

The Duke of Sussex served more than a decade in the Army, including two tours of Afghanistan. He later founded the Invictus Games for wounded, injured and sick service personnel.

Their separate appearances underline their different public roles, but do not establish that either prince deliberately avoided the other.

Expert Perspectives and Family Dynamics

Former royal press secretary Dickie Arbiter has argued that Harry should seek his family's forgiveness. Commentator Meredith Constant, by contrast, has suggested William should take the initiative because of his future role as king.

Andersen also questioned whether Catherine would mediate, suggesting she had become disappointed with Harry. Kensington Palace has not confirmed her position on the matter.

Fox News Digital said it contacted Kensington Palace and Archewell for comment. Neither prince has publicly announced plans for reconciliation talks.