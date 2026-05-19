Thomas Massie's ex-girlfriend has accused the Kentucky congressman of boasting about a sexual relationship with Representative Lauren Boebert just weeks after his wife, Rhonda, died in June 2024, dropping the claim the night before Massie's closely watched Republican primary.

Rhonda Massie died at 51 on 27 June 2024 from respiratory complications tied to autoimmune disease. Massie remarried in October 2025.

Cynthia West, a former congressional aide who previously dated Massie, made the allegations during a two-hour interview with conservative journalist Laura Loomer released on Rumble and X on 18 May. Massie faces Trump-backed challenger Ed Gallrein in Kentucky's 4th Congressional District primary today.

What West Told Loomer About the Alleged Affair

West told Loomer that while she was dating Massie, the congressman told her he had slept with Boebert shortly after his wife's passing. Boebert had reportedly spent a weekend campaigning for Massie in Kentucky before the alleged encounter.

Loomer wrote on X that West said Massie 'bragged about his sexual relations with Boebert' while the two were dating.

I just finished my two hour long exclusive interview with Cynthia West @Cyntaxed007, the woman who has accused Congressman Massie of emotional abuse and sexual impropriety. She told me during the interview that while she was dating @RepThomasMassie, he told her that he had sex… https://t.co/WRhch3aQRd — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) May 18, 2026

West also alleged that Massie's district director, Christopher McCane, helped 'manage' the women Massie dated after his wife's death and regularly provided him with dating advice.

She claimed Massie used a second phone for communicating with women and threatened to dispose of it if anyone went public.

The $5,000 Payment Dispute

The Boebert allegations build on earlier claims West levelled against Massie. She previously accused the congressman of offering her $5,000 (£3,729) to drop a wrongful termination complaint she filed against Representative Victoria Spartz, in whose office West worked after Massie allegedly arranged the position for her. The Office of Congressional Workplace Rights reportedly offered West $60,000 (£44,750) to settle the complaint, which she refused.

Massie has denied that the payment was hush money. He told Newsweek the $5,000 was meant to help West move to Washington, DC, and called the allegations 'false and unsubstantiated.'

He described the claims as 'an obvious attempt to influence the outcome of this election.' His attorney, Steven Doan, pointed to what he called an 'absence of any specific, verifiable allegations' from West.

Boebert Stands Firm Despite Trump's Attacks

Boebert has not directly addressed the sexual allegations but has stood by Massie publicly. After President Donald Trump attacked her on Truth Social for campaigning alongside the Kentucky congressman and threatened to withdraw his endorsement and back a primary challenger, Boebert responded on X.

'I knew the risks when I agreed to stand by my friend Thomas Massie,' she wrote. 'I was, and will be, America First, America Always, and MAGA.'

Trump labelled Massie 'the Worst Republican Congressman in the History of our Country' and endorsed Gallrein, a retired Navy SEAL and three-time Bronze Star recipient, to replace him.

A Primary Shaped by Scandal and Presidential Pressure

Voters in Kentucky's 4th Congressional District head to the polls today with the allegations looming over the race. A Quantus Insights poll showed Gallrein leading Massie 48.3% to 43.1% among 908 likely Republican primary voters. Just 7.6% remained undecided, with the majority leaning toward Gallrein.

The race has drawn more than $32 million (£23.8 million) in combined campaign contributions, making it the most expensive Republican House primary in the country this cycle. Senator Rand Paul and Representative Victoria Spartz have both campaigned for Massie, while Trump rallied behind Gallrein with repeated social media attacks.

Whether West's election-eve claims shift the outcome or get dismissed as last-minute political manoeuvring won't be clear until tonight. Representatives for Boebert and McCane have not publicly commented on the latest allegations.