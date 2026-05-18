President Donald Trump skipped his own faith rally to go golfing, sending a recycled Oval Office video in his place, and observers say he spent the clip visibly hiding his right hand from the camera.

On 17 May 2026, the White House-backed 'Rededicate 250: A National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise and Thanksgiving' drew thousands to Washington's National Mall for a daylong event tied to America's upcoming 250th anniversary. Trump did not attend in person. He addressed the crowd through a pre-recorded three-minute video, reading a passage from 2 Chronicles 7, while he was simultaneously on the fairways at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

Journalists and political observers quickly noted something else in the footage: Trump appeared to be carefully positioning his body to keep the back of his right hand out of frame, a pattern that has attracted scrutiny for months.

A Recycled Video, Visible Edits, and an Absent President

According to the Associated Press, the footage screened at Rededicate 250 was not produced for the event. It was the same clip Trump had recorded in April for a separate initiative called 'America Reads the Bible', filmed inside the Oval Office. Organising body Freedom 250, a public-private nonprofit operating in partnership with the White House, had billed the gathering as a once-in-a-generation national rededication ahead of the July 4, 2026 semiquincentennial.

Trump was not the only senior official to appear only on screen. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth all delivered pre-recorded video messages. House Speaker Mike Johnson was the most senior Republican to appear in person, delivering a prayer of 'rededication' from the stage.

Observers watching the video noted what Raw Story described as 'multiple edits' that 'called the authenticity of Trump's message into question.' Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of the MeidasTouch Network, posted on X that the clip was 'a prerecorded message with lots of obvious edits,' adding that Trump 'can't even properly read the sections that come from a book he's never read.' Reuters photographs taken during the event captured dozens of empty seats in front of the screens when Trump's message aired, six hours into the nine-hour programme.

The Right Hand That Keeps Disappearing on Camera

Journalist Aaron Rupar flagged in an X post that Trump appeared 'desperately trying to hide the back of his right hand from the camera' in the Rededicate 250 footage. The observation sits within a long-running pattern. Days before the rally, on 13 May 2026, Rupar had shared an AFP photograph by Kent Nishimura captioned 'a look at Trump's disfigured right hand,' which lit up social media and renewed calls for greater transparency from the White House about the 79-year-old president's health.

Trump sent in a pre-recorded video for the Rededicate 250 blasphemy fest instead of speaking in person, and he still could barely read it cogently



(also, note him covering up the disfigured back of his right hand) pic.twitter.com/yhf7Gc3WEc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 17, 2026

a look at Trump's disfigured right hand as pictured yesterday by Kent Nishimura of AFP pic.twitter.com/CIgzQAnkBQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 13, 2026

That image was not an isolated incident. Since at least February 2025, the president's right hand has repeatedly appeared bruised, discoloured, or covered in conspicuous concealer in public settings. C-SPAN footage from July 2025 captured a visible marking on Trump's hand during a press availability, and cameras observed what appeared to be make-up covering the area.

By August 2025, The New Republic reported that Trump had been 'spotted repeatedly' trying to conceal the bruising by 'clasping his hands, hiding it beneath the podium, or using makeup.'

Donald Trump is sick as hell, feels like a problem. https://t.co/zrR5bYbWP9 pic.twitter.com/ZcmLZtlLsb — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) May 18, 2026

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has attributed the marks on multiple occasions to 'vigorous handshaking' and the use of aspirin as a cardiovascular preventive. In June 2025, following wider media scrutiny over swollen ankles alongside the hand bruising, Leavitt stated that 'bilateral lower extremity venous Doppler ultrasounds' had revealed 'chronic venous insufficiency,' which she described as 'a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70.' No independent medical professional has publicly assessed the photographs, and Trump's physician has not issued a statement addressing the right hand specifically.

Church-State Tensions and the Broader Rededicate 250 Backlash

The event itself drew sustained criticism independent of Trump's video appearance. CNN reported that Rededicate 250 was backed by a mix of taxpayer funds and private donations, making it 'the latest flashpoint in the Trump administration blurring separation of church and state.' Of the 19 scheduled faith speakers, 18 were Christian, with Orthodox Jewish Rabbi Meir Soloveichik the sole non-Christian religious leader on the programme.

Read more Donald Trump's 'Missing Chunk of Skin': Graphic Hand Photo Sparks Fresh Health Alarms Donald Trump's 'Missing Chunk of Skin': Graphic Hand Photo Sparks Fresh Health Alarms

Critics drew attention to an internal planning webinar, since deleted, in which Brittany Baldwin, a White House senior policy adviser, described the event's focus on America's heritage as a 'Judeo-Christian' nation. Rachel Laser, president and CEO of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, characterised the gathering as a 'government-run church service.' Outside the Mall, the Freedom From Religion Foundation and Faithful America jointly displayed a large balloon depicting a Trump-like golden calf, invoking the biblical symbol of idolatry.

On NPR, the progressive Christian organisation Sojourners described the event as 'a betrayal of America's founding values.' A Pew Research Centre survey conducted in April 2026 found that around one in five US adults, and roughly one quarter of Republicans, said the federal government should declare Christianity the official religion of the nation, reflecting the ideological context in which Rededicate 250 unfolded.

Trump posted 'I HOPE EVERYBODY AT REDEDICATE 250 IS HAVING A GOOD TIME' in all-caps on Truth Social while the event was underway, the message appearing in the same timeframe as Reuters photographs showed empty rows in front of the screen still bearing his image.