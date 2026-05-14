The chaotic aftermath of the White House Correspondents' Dinner (WHCD) shooting has taken an even darker, more conspiratorial turn, as commentator Candace Owens alleges a coordinated government effort to manipulate public perception. Owens claims that the White House Military Office (WHMO) played a central role in amplifying a specific video clip of Erika Kirk, the widow of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder Charlie Kirk.

Owens alleged that WHMO sent an e-mail to an internal group urging the spread of Erika's video, crying while leaving the ballroom and saying, 'I just wanna go home' after the shooting. She also speculates that there is an alliance between the administration and TPUSA.

Allegations of a Military-Led Media Narrative

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Owens recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and her podcast to share what she describes as retyped portions of a restricted internal e-mail from the WHMO. She alleges the message was sent approximately one hour after the shooting to direct the amplification of a video showing Erika Kirk stating, 'I just wanna go home.'

According to Owens, the e-mail contained a 'current digital assessment' that noted the video had the 'strongest emotional-response asset associated with the incident, high cross-ideological circulation, elevated repost velocity among political commentary accounts, and increasing use as a symbolic framing device regarding media conduct and national stability narratives.'

The commentator further claimed the e-mail was 'sent to the wrong internal groups' by mistake. When the IT department reportedly failed to revoke the message, recipients were allegedly ordered to 'destroy the e-mail.'

'So the question now is— why did the military so quickly prioritize making Erika Kirk the face of WHCD shooting?' Owens asked. 'Is that normal emergency protocol or was this unnaturally preplanned?'

🚨BREAKING: As we reported on our show yesterday, approximately 1 Hour following the WHCD shooting, the White House Military Office sent an e-mail directing the amplification of Erika Kirk’s “I want to go home” video clip.

Unfortunately, the e-mail was sent to the wrong… pic.twitter.com/kvzITnr5K5 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 14, 2026

An 'Unnatural Alliance' and the Strategy of Sympathy

The motivation behind this alleged coordination, according to Owens, is a calculated attempt by the government to make the public 'feel bad for Erika Kirk.' She argues that this has been a consistent focus of the administration since the incident.

'That's kind of been a focus of the White House,' Owens explained. 'There is an unnatural alliance here between Turning Point USA and the White House. It's too much. It's feeling a bit squishy in here.'

She suggested that the relationship between the conservative organisation and the current administration warrants scepticism from those with 'common sense.' The commentator continues to question the financial and political ties involving TPUSA, hinting at deeper irregularities behind the scenes.

Ongoing Friction and the Collapse of Private Mediation

This latest salvo follows months of tension between Owens and the Kirk family. Since the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Owens has frequently used her platform to peddle various theories regarding the tragedy and the subsequent management of TPUSA.

In December, the friction became public when Erika Kirk issued a blunt, one-word response to Owens on social media, urging her to 'Stop.' Following this, Kirk announced on X that the pair would meet on 15 December for a 'private, in-person discussion.' Charlie's widow added that she was looking forward to a 'productive conversation.'

Candace Owens and I are meeting for a private, in-person discussion on Monday, December 15. @RealCandaceO and I have agreed that public discussions, livestreams, and tweets are on hold until after this meeting. I look forward to a productive conversation. Thank you. — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) December 15, 2025

Despite this attempt at mediation, the peace appears to have been short-lived. Owens has continued to target Kirk in her podcast episodes, focusing on the alleged 'media framing' and the internal mechanics of the White House response.

The investigation into the WHCD shooting remains active, with authorities yet to comment on the validity of the leaked communications.