Erika Kirk has been criticised for nearly every public move she has made since her husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed. The recent White House Correspondents' Dinner was no exception.

Following the shooting incident, Erika found herself at the centre of conspiracy theories. But unlike in the past, several people who are not necessarily supporters of Erika came to her defence after she was falsely linked to JD Vance once again. Since Charlie's passing, internet sleuths have repeatedly accused Erika of having an affair with the vice president of the United States.

JD Vance Romantically Linked to Erika Kirk — Again

On X, user @TheFungi669 uploaded a photo of Vance right before he was rushed out of the ballroom following the shooting incident. Standing beside him in the photo is White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who was also evacuated from the venue.

But what looked like an innocent photo became the source of speculation after the user alleged that it was Erika standing beside Vance. The user also seemingly hinted at allegations of infidelity by quoting Vance as saying that his first thought was to protect his wife, Usha Vance.

'JD Vance: 'My first thought last night was to protect my wife.' Note: That's not Usha Vance, it's Erika Kirk,' the X user captioned the photo.

JD Vance: “My first thought last night was to protect my wife.”



Note: That’s not Usha Vance, it’s Erika Kirk. pic.twitter.com/T0FRNYkKxG — Captain Obvious™️ (@TheFungi669) April 26, 2026

Netizens Defend Erika Kirk

Netizens were quick to debunk the claim, pointing out that the woman in the photo was Leavitt and not Kirk. They also noted that Kirk was not wearing a black dress at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, making it easy to see that it was not her in the photograph.

"Note" That's not Erika Kirk, dipshit.



Here's a couple pictures from last night. Does that look anything like what she was wearing?!! 🤡 pic.twitter.com/SziAmVbqxa — Joe King💫 🇺🇸 (@str8outtawuhan) April 26, 2026

'"Note" That's not Erika Kirk, dips***. Here's a couple pictures from last night. Does that look anything like what she was wearing?!!' one person wrote.

U may want to check ur facts before posting ! That is not Erika — MommaL (@MommaLr8hk) April 26, 2026

'U may want to check ur facts before posting ! That is not Erika,' another person wrote.

That’s not Erika! She was dressed in all white and she has longer hair! — Georgiana Balanica (@GeorgianaB83826) April 26, 2026

'That's not Erika! She was dressed in all white and she has longer hair!' another person commented.

No it’s not! I’m not a fan of EK at all but I’m even more not a fan of false information. — LFit4Life (@LFit4Life) April 26, 2026

'No it's not! I'm not a fan of EK at all but I'm even more not a fan of false information,' another person wrote.

Erika Kirk and JD Vance Romance Rumours Revisited

Read more Erika Kirk's Past Life Unveiled: Charlie Kirk's Wife Shows Off Tattoo in Music Video Erika Kirk's Past Life Unveiled: Charlie Kirk's Wife Shows Off Tattoo in Music Video

For months, Erika and Vance have been falsely linked to each other romantically. The rumours started after Erika made a public appearance shortly after her husband passed away. During the outing, she placed her hand on Vance's neck while hugging him tightly, a moment that went viral and triggered online speculation.facebook+2

Erika's words of affirmation toward Vance also added fuel to the fire. At the time of the outing, she said that no one can replace her husband, but she sees some similarities between him and Vance.

Erika Kirk Talks About Her Love Language

The allegations of a possible romance between the two have become so dire that Erika was forced to defend her actions. During her conversation with Megyn Kelly, the widow explained that her love language is physical touch.

'My love language is touch, if you will. So I will give you a play-by-play: They just played the emotional video. I'm walking over, [JD] is walking over. I'm starting to cry. He says, 'I'm so proud of you.' And I say, 'God bless you,' and I touch the back of his head. Anyone whom I have hugged, that I have touched the back of your head when I hug you, I always say, 'God bless you,' Erika said.

Vance is happily married to his wife, Usha. Erika, on the other hand, is still grieving the death of her husband, Charlie.