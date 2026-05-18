Questions about the future of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) have intensified after reports that late founder Charlie Kirk privately named his wife, Erika Kirk, as his preferred successor in the event of his death. The claims have taken on added significance amid accusations from Candace Owens, who has repeatedly questioned the circumstances surrounding Kirk's death and alleged a wider cover‑up involving the organisation's leadership.

According to a Daily Mail report, Kirk was allegedly filmed at an Aspen donor conference discussing succession plans for TPUSA. In the reported footage, Kirk said: 'We have a great board and God forbid if something happens, they'll figure it out. I appoint my wife to run Turning Point USA if something happens to me. Erika would do a great job.'

TPUSA declined to release the alleged recording publicly. 'We never release investor videos to protect the privacy of those present at those gatherings, and we are not changing that policy now,' a Turning Point representative said in a statement to the Daily Mail.

Charlie Kirk's Reported Succession Wishes Take Centre Stage

The alleged Aspen remarks have fuelled debate online, particularly because Owens has spent weeks demanding proof that Kirk intended for Erika to lead the conservative organisation after his death. Despite the lack of a publicly released video, several people close to Kirk reportedly told the Daily Mail that the succession plan had been openly discussed for years.

Long‑time TPUSA board member Max Miller said Kirk's concerns about the organisation's future intensified as his profile grew and threats against him increased. Miller recalled urging Kirk to strengthen security measures and establish a formal plan for the organisation's leadership.

'I said, Charlie, "God forbid something happens, what do you recommend that we do?" He said, "Erika is very bright, she can handle it, we have discussed this. I would be totally comfortable with Erika running things,"' Miller recalled.

Another Turning Point board member told the Daily Mail: 'This is not a new question that he had from people. I remember this topic coming up repeatedly over the years.'

The Turning Point Board has unanimously elected Erika Kirk as the new CEO and Chair of the Board.



In prior discussions, Charlie expressed to multiple executives that this is what he wanted in the event of his death. pic.twitter.com/PazORgiHWP — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) September 18, 2025

Donald Trump Jr. And TPUSA Allies Back Erika's Role

Several allies and associates reportedly said the focus on the Aspen video misses a broader point: that Kirk had long expressed confidence in Erika's ability to lead the organisation he founded. One anonymous board member told the Daily Mail he had personally participated in estate and financial planning discussions with the couple after their marriage. During those conversations, the board member said it was made clear that Erika would assume responsibility for TPUSA if anything happened to Kirk.

Read more Erika Kirk's Viral Video After White House Dinner Shooting Part of Military's 'Media Framing', Candace Owens Claims Erika Kirk's Viral Video After White House Dinner Shooting Part of Military's 'Media Framing', Candace Owens Claims

'Erika knows more about Charlie's feelings and emotions and where he wanted to bring Turning Point than anybody else out there,' the board member said. 'The board already knew what the plan was because they talked about it with Charlie, everybody knew.'

Donald Trump Jr. also said Kirk had directly spoken to him about the issue as security concerns escalated during the 2024 election cycle.

'After the attempt on my father's life in Butler, Charlie and I spoke multiple times about the death threats we both constantly faced, and in those conversations he made it abundantly clear to me that if anything ever happened to him, he wanted Erika to be left in charge of Turning Point,' Trump Jr told the Daily Mail. 'He wasn't shy about saying it and didn't keep it a secret from those of us who were close to him.'

Pastor James Kaddis also supported Erika's appointment, saying: 'Still to this day I can say, I'm so relieved that Charlie's wishes came through on this.'

Something that I think about often is how Turning Point opened Amfest with an alleged audio of Charlie saying he wanted Erika to take over the organization if anything happened to him.

Why won’t they release the video?



Surely, if they captured the audio they have the video. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 27, 2026

Candace Owens Doubles Down On Murder And Cover‑Up Claims

The reports appear to undercut Owens' ongoing allegations involving Erika and TPUSA leadership. For weeks, Owens has questioned whether Kirk's death was properly explained and repeatedly suggested there may have been a coordinated effort to conceal information.

According to the Daily Mail, Owens has even displayed a running counter on her podcast set tracking how many days have passed since she requested the release of the alleged Aspen footage.

'The more I listen to it, the more AI it sounds,' Owens told her audience on Monday evening. She argued that if the audio were fabricated, it would undermine Erika's legitimacy as TPUSA's leader.

Erika, Owens continued, would be a 'confirmed ruthless psychopath' if she had a hand in doctoring her husband's voice to strengthen her claim to the organisation. Owens added: 'If the audio is bogus, we would be looking at a psychological profile of people that I would suggest are very much capable of cold-blooded murder.'

The controversy has continued to divide conservative commentators online, even as multiple figures close to Kirk insist his support for Erika's future leadership was well known long before the current dispute erupted.