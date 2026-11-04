Police are investigating a fatal transit accident involving a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) trolley in Philadelphia. A 64-year-old woman was struck and killed by an eastbound trolley on Monday morning, forcing a major disruption to local transit lines.

The collision occurred near Clark Park in West Philadelphia, prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.

Police and emergency personnel responded to the intersection, where investigators began examining the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.

Details of the Fatal Incident

The Philadelphia Police Department identified the victim as 64-year-old Samuber Shikhverdieva. According to investigators, she was jogging southbound on South 45th Street at approximately 9:10am local time on 2 November 2026.

As she attempted to cross the intersection at Chester Avenue, an eastbound Route 13 trolley struck her. First responders and police units arrived at the scene shortly after the emergency call.

Medical professionals officially pronounced Shikhverdieva dead at the scene. SEPTA said no passengers or employees were injured, although approximately a dozen riders were aboard the trolley during the collision.

Police said she was pronounced dead at 9:28am, about 18 minutes after the collision. The impact caused severe disruptions across the local transit network.

Workers immediately halted trolley traffic to safely secure the active scene. SEPTA then issued a T3 service alert, temporarily replacing standard trolley operations with shuttle buses running from the 40th Street Portal to 49th Street and Woodland Avenue.

Witness Accounts and Service Disruptions

Witnesses near Clark Park described a chaotic scene as emergency response vehicles filled the intersection immediately following the impact. A local bystander reported that emergency crews had to use heavy lifting equipment to raise the front chassis of the transit vehicle.

'They started lifting the trolley, and that's when I realized there was somebody under the trolley,' a witness stated, adding that the event served as a 'solemn reminder it could happen at any moment.'

Several witnesses told media outlets that Shikhverdieva appeared to be wearing earbuds while jogging. One witness suggested she might not have heard the approaching trolley, although investigators have not established whether the earbuds played any role in the collision.

The collision disrupted Route 13 trolley services while emergency crews and investigators worked at the scene. SEPTA arranged replacement shuttle buses between the 40th Street Portal and 49th Street and Woodland Avenue, warning passengers to expect delays and crowded conditions.

SEPTA said normal trolley services resumed shortly after noon on Monday, with some residual delays.

Ongoing Crash Investigations and Safety Protocols

The Philadelphia Police Department's Crash Investigation Division is investigating the fatal collision. Authorities have not yet disclosed what caused the trolley to strike Shikhverdieva.

Investigators have yet to establish the precise circumstances that led to the collision. Police have not released further details about the cause of the crash.

SEPTA confirmed that it had made support services available to the trolley operator involved in the collision, although it did not specify the nature of those services. While the operator's immediate duty status has not been publicly released, SEPTA maintained that pedestrian safety remains their highest operational priority during the inquiry.

Police have not announced whether any charges will be filed. The investigation remains active and ongoing.