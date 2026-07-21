Spain's World Cup celebrations produced an unlikely breakout star after Lamine Yamal's little brother, Keyne, charmed football fans worldwide by appearing to 'taste' the FIFA World Cup trophy during the team's post-match celebrations.

The memorable moment came after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

As Yamal and his teammates celebrated their historic triumph, cameras captured Keyne leaning towards football's most coveted prize as if trying to lick it.

The clip quickly spread across social media, with the toddler emerging as one of the standout stars of Spain's celebrations and winning over fans with his playful antics.

The 'Trophy-Tasting' Moment That Went Viral

The viral moment unfolded as Spain's players celebrated with family members on the pitch following the trophy presentation.

Wearing a broad smile, Keyne held the World Cup trophy before appearing to 'taste' it, delighting supporters watching inside the stadium and online.

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His playful antics continued throughout the evening. Footage showed him wearing Yamal's winners' medal, kicking a football across the pitch, dancing with Spain's players and playing in piles of golden confetti.

Clips during the post-match celebration captured the energetic three-year-old greeting stadium security personnel, shaking their hands and walking away wearing an oversized police officer's hat. Later, he was seen running across the turf clutching a piece of the goal net as a souvenir from Spain's historic triumph.

The heartwarming scenes quickly went viral, with fans hailing Keyne as the celebration's 'real MVP'. Many also compiled videos of his funniest and cutest moments from throughout the tournament, cementing his status as one of the World Cup's unexpected stars.

Lamine Yamal’s brother Kayne is a whole vibe and his biggest fan pic.twitter.com/eg8HI9H05f — Stagy (@ItsStagy) July 18, 2026

Who is Keyne?

Born in September 2022, Keyne is Yamal's younger half-brother. The pair share their mother, Sheila Ebana, and despite their 16-year age gap, Keyne has become a familiar presence during many of the Barcelona winger's biggest career milestones.

Lamine Yamal and his brother Keyne have captivated the world! pic.twitter.com/qowc7RnuQQ — World Cup 2026 (@ofootball__) July 19, 2026

Keyne attended all eight of Spain's World Cup matches in the United States, effectively becoming an unofficial mascot for the national team. His animated goal celebrations, playful expressions and appearances on stadium Jumbotrons made him a fan favourite long before the final.

He has also appeared alongside Yamal at the Euro 2024 final and the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris, reflecting the close bond shared by the brothers.

A Brotherly Bond

The World Cup final was not the first time Keyne captured public attention. Earlier in the tournament, he went viral after running onto the pitch to embrace Yamal following Spain's semi-final victory, creating another touching family moment that resonated with supporters.

Lamine Yamal's little brother stole the show last night 💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/f8hslnWOht — King Lekan NakeL (KLN) (@King__Lekan) July 20, 2026

For Yamal, having his younger brother by his side during Spain's World Cup triumph carried special significance. Throughout his rapid rise in football, the teenager has often spoken about the importance of his family, particularly his mother and Keyne.

Speaking during the tournament, Yamal reflected on their close relationship.

'I'm moved when I see my little brother this happy, as well as seeing my mum and friends living the life they always dreamed of,' he said. 'My little brother means everything to me. I am in love with him. It feels like he is my son.'

The brothers' close bond has become a recurring feature of Yamal's biggest career milestones, with Keyne once again capturing fans' attention during Spain's World Cup celebrations.