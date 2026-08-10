Lamine Yamal has been caught up in fresh cheating rumours after viral images appeared to show the Barcelona star on holiday in Colombia with another woman, prompting a wave of speculation about his relationship with Inés García.

The images quickly spread across social media, but they were later identified as AI-generated. There is no credible evidence that Yamal travelled to Colombia with another woman or cheated on García.

Viral Vacation Photos Spark Cheating Rumours

The controversy began when an X account shared images appearing to show Yamal enjoying a luxury getaway with a woman in a bikini. The post was captioned, 'Looks like Lamine Yamal is having a BLAST in Colombia', prompting users to speculate about his relationship.

Parece que Lamine Yamal se lo está pasando CHEVERE en Colombia 🇨🇴



Inés Garcia 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/gSFdMBDDXq — 🦐 (@langostin0perez) August 8, 2026

The pictures were presented as genuine holiday snaps, but they were AI-generated. The fabricated images nevertheless gained traction before their authenticity was questioned, illustrating how quickly digitally created content can fuel celebrity rumours.

The report also said the 19-year-old footballer was later spotted stepping off a private jet alongside García, providing a stark contrast to the narrative created by the viral images.

Lamine Yamal with his girlfriend on Vacation pic.twitter.com/hHtzF9quar — Amzee2020 (@Amzee2020) August 6, 2026

Inés García Allegedly Unfollowed Lamine Yamal

The Colombia holiday photos were followed by a separate claim that García had gone live on Instagram and unfollowed Yamal, with some social media users even suggesting the pair had split after the images surfaced.

The claim was later debunked after another X user shared a screenshot showing that García still followed the footballer. The post accused others of 'spreading ridiculous rumours and nonsense' about Yamal and his girlfriend.

Those bastards are once again spreading ridiculous rumors and nonsense about Lamine Yamal and his girlfriend Inés García 💢 https://t.co/Ppe0BvwVlB pic.twitter.com/1ltRiVMUsn — David Ki 🇰🇷 (@gianluca1014234) August 10, 2026

A check of their Instagram profiles also showed that the pair continued to follow each other, contradicting the unfollow claim.

Read more 10 Photos of Inés García as She Breaks Silence on Lamine Yamal Romance Backlash: 'I'm Just Living My Life' 10 Photos of Inés García as She Breaks Silence on Lamine Yamal Romance Backlash: 'I'm Just Living My Life'

The alleged unfollowing therefore provides no evidence that the couple had broken up or that García had discovered Yamal had been unfaithful.

Are Lamine Yamal and Inés García Still Together?

The available evidence suggests Yamal and García remain together. Their relationship became public after they were seen together before making their first major appearance as a couple at Barcelona's end-of-season celebrations in May.

García, a 21-year-old influencer from Seville, has since been seen supporting Yamal at major football events and reportedly travelled to support him during Spain's 2026 World Cup campaign. The couple also celebrated Spain's victory together, with García sharing photos of them embracing after the final.

More recently, the pair shared photos from a holiday in Saint-Tropez, offering a further indication that their relationship remains intact despite the latest rumours.

Yamal and García have attracted considerable attention since going public, with the footballer's rapid rise from Barcelona academy prospect to global star making his personal life a frequent subject of online discussion. Their relationship has subsequently been targeted by false claims and trolling, particularly on social media.

Neither Yamal nor García has publicly confirmed a split or addressed the latest cheating allegations as the images have been identified as AI-generated.

While García has occasionally responded to speculation surrounding their romance, Yamal has largely stayed out of the online drama and remained focused on his football career.