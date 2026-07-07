A routine visit to a park in Tampa, Florida, took an unexpected turn after a resident spotted what appeared to be a black body bag floating in the river, prompting a call to police over fears it could contain human remains.

The discovery was captured in a TikTok video that quickly went viral, leaving millions of viewers eager to learn what officers would find inside the suspicious package.

Suspicious Discovery Sparks Alarm

The viral clip was shared on TikTok by @kxssh0le. The video opens with footage of a large black bag drifting through the water. Because of its size and shape, the object appeared to resemble a body bag, prompting the creator to contact police.

The video featured the on-screen caption, 'when the park visit turns into a police call,' while the main caption joked, 'Just a typical day in Tampa ngl (not gonna lie).' The clip was paired with TikTok's popular viral trumpet trend audio, adding to the suspense as viewers tried to comprehend what they were seeing.

The unsettling footage quickly gained traction online, with thousands speculating about what the mysterious bag might contain.

Police Retrieve the Floating Bag

In a follow-up video, the creator documented officers arriving at the scene to investigate the report. As police assessed the situation, the creator remarked, 'It's just weird the way it's tied up in the middle,' referring to the appearance of the floating bag.

@kxssh0le I cut out the parts with no talking or whatever but for everyone who wanted to know how it turned out ♬ original sound - kxsshole

Onlookers watched as officers carefully planned how to retrieve the object without entering the water. Using brightly coloured mechanical grabber tools handed to them by the witness, officers carefully pulled the bag from the river before opening it in front of those gathered at the scene.

Despite widespread fears fuelled by the original video, fortunately, the suspicious black plastic bag did not contain human remains. Instead, officers discovered it was filled with discarded rubbish, bringing the brief investigation to an uneventful but reassuring end.

The follow-up clip finally answered the question that had left millions of viewers waiting after the original video went viral.

TikTok Reacts to Unexpected Discovery

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The two videos have amassed more than 63.3 million views and 7.1 million likes, with millions returning to watch the follow-up after police retrieved the suspicious bag.

Before its contents were revealed, many viewers admitted they were convinced the object contained human remains. One of the most-liked comments jokingly asked, 'Can we get an unboxing video?' capturing the curiosity surrounding the mysterious discovery.

Another user echoed the anticipation, writing, 'What was in the dang plastic? Damnit Janet, everyone is worried about the damn Paw Patrol. Just tell me what's in the plastic.'

Once the follow-up confirmed the bag contained nothing more than rubbish, the mood in the comments quickly shifted to relief. Several users joked that the bizarre incident was 'only in Florida,' while others said the unexpected ending felt like something straight out of a crime drama.

Many also praised the TikTok creator for contacting police rather than ignoring the suspicious object. Given how closely it resembled a body inside a bag, viewers agreed it was better to alert authorities than risk overlooking what could have been a genuine crime.