Jorge Messi, the father and longtime agent of football icon Lionel Messi, has died aged 68 after a prolonged illness. Jorge died at Sanatorio Centro in his hometown of Rosario, Argentina, on Saturday, 8 August.

Hospital medical director Dr Carlos Mackey confirmed he died in the early hours, but said no further details about the cause of death would be released out of respect for the family's privacy.

Newell's Old Boys, where Lionel played as a youth before moving to Europe, also confirmed Jorge's death and paid tribute on social media.

Club Atlético Newell’s Old Boys mourns with deep sorrow and grief the passing of Jorge Messi, who passed away at the age of 68 in Rosario.



Forever a Leproso. ❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/55h8zWUs9e — Newell's Old Boys (@NewellsEnglish) August 8, 2026

Who Was Jorge Messi?

Born in Rosario in 1958, Jorge Horacio Messi built a working-class life before becoming one of the most influential figures behind his son's career.

He worked as a chemical technician and section manager at a local steel manufacturing plant while raising four children, Rodrigo, Matías, Lionel and María Sol, with his wife, Celia Cuccittini.

A passionate football fan, Jorge played as a midfielder in the youth ranks of Newell's Old Boys before completing his mandatory military service. He later became closely involved in Lionel's development, helping guide the youngster through his earliest years in the sport.

Jorge became Lionel's official agent and business manager in the early 2000s, taking responsibility for many of the professional and commercial decisions surrounding his son's career.

He Helped Launch His Son's Career

Jorge played a crucial role in Lionel's move from Argentina to Spain when the future star was just 13.

Lionel had been diagnosed with a growth hormone deficiency, and the cost of his treatment presented a significant financial challenge for his family.

In 2000, Jorge travelled to Spain with his son after Barcelona showed interest in the young footballer.

Barcelona ultimately agreed to take Lionel into its youth system and cover the cost of his medical treatment. Jorge remained in Spain with his son during those early years as Lionel developed through the club's academy.

The initial agreement for Lionel's move to Barcelona was famously written on a napkin, becoming one of the most enduring stories from the beginning of his extraordinary career.

Jorge Messi as Lionel's Agent

As Lionel rose to global stardom, Jorge became his principal representative, overseeing major contract negotiations and commercial interests.

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He remained involved throughout Lionel's celebrated Barcelona career and later helped manage his moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami. His role placed him at the centre of some of the most significant decisions of his son's professional life while he largely maintained a low public profile.

Jorge and Lionel were also convicted in Spain in 2016 over tax fraud linked to sponsorship income. Both received suspended 21-month prison sentences.

Despite the pressures surrounding his son's fame, Jorge remained a prominent figure within the Messi family. In the 2011 book My Son the Soccer Player, Jorge said: 'What makes me proud is who Leo is as a person.' He added that while the family was proud of Lionel's achievements in football, what mattered most was that 'he's a good person'.

Jorge Messi's Final Months

Concerns about Jorge's health intensified in 2026, with the Messi family confirming in June that he was receiving medical treatment for an undisclosed condition and appealing for privacy.

Following his death, tributes were paid across the football world. Inter Miami honoured Jorge with a minute's silence and black armbands, while Lionel was absent from the club's match.

Jorge is survived by his wife, Celia, and their four children. His life remained closely intertwined with Lionel's rise, from the football pitches of Rosario to the biggest stages in world football.