Spain's World Cup triumph has sparked an unexpected social media frenzy after official celebration photos shared by the Spanish Football Federation and FIFA appeared to leave out US President Donald Trump, prompting widespread online debate.

The images were posted after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Trump was on the podium alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the trophy presentation, but the photos published by Spain and FIFA focused exclusively on the celebrating players.

Spain and FIFA Share Cropped Victory Photos

The controversy began after the Spanish Football Federation shared its official victory photos on Instagram and X under the caption 'Los sueños se cumplen'. Supporters quickly noticed Trump was absent from the published images despite appearing during the trophy presentation.

As reported by Forbes, FIFA also shared celebration photos that similarly excluded both Trump and Infantino, keeping the focus on Spain's players as they lifted the World Cup trophy.

The White House later released its own photos from the medal ceremony, showing Trump prominently alongside the Spanish squad.

An EPIC @FIFAWorldCup in America comes to a close with President Donald J. Trump crowning the champions. 🏆📸



The world came to watch, and America delivered. See you next time, FIFA ? 👀 pic.twitter.com/JodpCRHxAY — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 20, 2026

The contrasting sets of images quickly became a talking point online, with many users comparing Spain's, FIFA's and the White House's versions of the celebration.

'Perfect Crop' Goes Viral

The discussion gained further momentum after political commentator Harry Sisson highlighted the images in a TikTok video that has since amassed more than 10 million views.

'This is so funny. Spain edited Donald Trump out of their World Cup photos,' Sisson said, pointing to posts shared on Instagram and X. He also claimed FIFA had done the same, adding: 'The cherry on top is the fact that Spain edited him out of the photos.'

The clip spread rapidly across social media, where users praised what many described as the 'perfect crop'. One user wrote: 'BEAUTIFUL CROP, THE WORLD NEEDED THIS CROP, CROP OF THE CENTURY.'

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Another commented: 'Thanks for cropping out these two clowns who have disgraced the tournament since Day 1,' referring to Trump and Infantino.

Podium Drama

The controversy was heightened by Trump's role during the trophy presentation. After handing the World Cup trophy to Spain captain Rodri, the US President remained on stage as the team prepared to lift the trophy rather than stepping aside.

Broadcast footage appeared to show Infantino making subtle gestures and tapping Trump's arm in an apparent attempt to guide him off the podium. However, Trump remained beside the players as golden confetti fell, creating an unusual backdrop to Spain's celebrations.

The president of FIFA tried to get Trump off stage and he wouldn’t leave… such a weird and awkward moment. He’s a loser pic.twitter.com/RiXpgeOvEW — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 19, 2026

The moment immediately sparked criticism online, with some viewers arguing political figures should step aside during a team's trophy celebration. Several outlets also reported that Trump and Infantino were met with audible boos from sections of the crowd during the ceremony.

Although many social media users claimed Trump had been digitally removed from the official photos, those claims remain unconfirmed. However, the images do appear to have been tightly cropped, with broadcast footage showing Trump standing just outside the frame in several official shots.

Regardless of the reason for the framing, the photos became one of the World Cup final's biggest post-match talking points, shifting attention from Spain's victory to a viral online debate.